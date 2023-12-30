How The National Media Is Picking Steelers Vs. Seahawks

A weekly article we’ll post that gives a brief overview of how the national media views the Pittsburgh Steelers’ odds. Just a skinny summary of notable names who are picking for or against Pittsburgh. We’ll see who gets it right most often. If they offer a score prediction, we’ll include that, too. When applicable, I’ll also toss in the predictions from Dave Bryan and myself, just to see how we stack up.

Today, predictions for the team’s Week 17 game against the Seattle Seahawks.

THOSE PICKING THE STEELERS

Dave Bryan/Steelers Depot: Steelers (23-20)

Colleen Wolfe/NFL Network: Steelers (20-17)

Alex Kozora/Steelers Depot: Steelers (21-20)

THOSE PICKING THE SEAHAWKS

Daniel Jeremiah/NFL Network: Seahawks (21-20)

Mike Florio/Pro Football Talk: Seahawks (27-23)

A.J. Hawk/Pat McAfee Show: Seahawks

Vinnie Iyer/Sporting News: Seahawks (23-20)

Nate Davis/USA Today: Seahawks (20-17)

Maurice Jones-Drew/NFL Network: Seahawks (21-20)

Pat McAfee/Pat McAfee Show: Seahawks

Pete Prisco/CBS Sports: Seahawks (29-27)

Chris Simms/Pro Football Talk: Seahawks (20-17)

Eric Edholm/NFL Network: Seahawks (22-19)

TOTALS

Those Picking The Seahawks: 10

Those Picking The Steelers: 3

Quick Notes

– Three Steelers picks, two from Dave Bryan and myself. There are other national media members picking Pittsburgh, but from our usual crew of names, NFL Network’s Colleen Wolfe is the only one taking the Steelers.

– As Dave Bryan has mentioned throughout the week, the Steelers haven’t won in Seattle over their last five tries. Their last win came in 1983, a 27-21 victory in a game started by QB Cliff Stoudt for the Steelers. RB Franco Harris led the way with 132 yards rushing and a score, the second-to-last 100-yard game of his career.

Pittsburgh last played in Seattle in 2015, a 39-30 shootout loss where Ben Roethlisberger and Russell Wilson combined for 801 yards and six touchdowns.

– The Seahawks and Steelers have the two worst point differentials of teams with winning records. Both sitting at 8-7. Seattle is -32, while Pittsburgh is -34.

– Both teams have similar pressure rates, Seattle at 23.7 percent, Pittsburgh at 22.4 percent. But their blitz rates are night and day. The Steelers are fourth-highest at 35.7 percent, whereas the Seahawks are 23rd at 22.4 percent.

– Mike Tomlin is the second-longest tenured active coach in the league, hired in 2007. Pete Carroll is fourth, hired in 2010. Both have 10 playoff berths, two conference championships, and one Super Bowl ring.

– Seahawks’ punter Michael Dickson has a better net average (44.1) than Steelers’ punter Pressley Harvin III has, punting average pre-net (44.0). Pittsburgh will be in trouble if they lose the field position battle.