How The National Media Is Picking Steelers Vs. Colts

A weekly article we’ll post that gives a brief overview of how the national media views the Pittsburgh Steelers’ odds. Just a skinny summary of notable names who are picking for or against Pittsburgh. We’ll see who gets it right most often. If they offer a score prediction, we’ll include that, too. When applicable, I’ll also toss in the predictions from Dave Bryan and myself, just to see how we stack up.

Today, predictions for the team’s Week 15 game against the Indianapolis Colts.

THOSE PICKING THE STEELERS

Colleen Wolfe/NFL Network: Steelers (21-20)

Mike Florio/Pro Football Talk: Steelers (16-13)

Vinnie Iyer/Sporting News: Steelers (20-17)

Adam Rank/NFL Network: Steelers (17-16)

Dave Bryan/Steelers Depot: Steelers (20-17)

Chris Simms/Pro Football Talk: Steelers (17-14)

Nate Davis/USA Today: Steelers (20-17)

THOSE PICKING THE COLTS

Daniel Jeremiah/NFL Network: Colts (21-20)

Pat McAfee/Pat McAfee Show: Colts

Maurice Jones-Drew/NFL Network: Colts (20-17)

Eric Edholm/NFL Network: Colts (23-20)

Pete Prisco/CBS Sports: Colts (21-16)

A.J. Hawk/Pat McAfee Show: Colts

Alex Kozora/Steelers Depot: Colts (23-17)

TOTALS

Those Picking The Steelers: 7

Those Picking The Colts: 7

Quick Notes

– Sooooooo you’re saying this game is going to be close? Of the 12 listed predictions with scores, 11 of them are within three points. Three of them are within one point. My prediction is the only exception, the Colts winning by six. And it’s an even split of the 14 picks we listed. Seven for the Steelers, seven for the Colts.

Surprisingly, the Colts have played more games this year decided by three or less points (three) than the Steelers (two).

– If Pittsburgh loses this game, it’ll mark – incredibly – six-straight seasons in which the Steelers have had at least one three-game losing streak. From 2018-22 (including twice in 2019), they lost three in a row at some point along the way.

Prior to this current streak, the last time the Steelers went even three straight such seasons was 1998-2000. The last time they went five in a row was 1964-1968. The last time they’ve gone six straight? The beginning of franchise history, doing so in nine consecutive years from 1933-41.

– Punter Pressley Harvin III is averaging just 44.7 yards per punt, tied for 30th in the NFL. Last year, he was tied for 28th. As a rookie, he was 33rd. It’s not an encouraging trend.

– Finally, Pittsburgh enters the weekend tied for dead last in the NFL with nine passing touchdowns. Only the New York Jets have been as unproductive in the passing game.