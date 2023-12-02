How The National Media Is Picking Steelers Vs. Cardinals

A weekly article we’ll post that gives a brief overview of how the national media views the Pittsburgh Steelers’ odds. Just a skinny summary of notable names who are picking for or against Pittsburgh. We’ll see who gets it right most often. If they offer a score prediction, we’ll include that, too. When applicable, I’ll also toss in the predictions from Dave Bryan and myself, just to see how we stack up.

Today, predictions for the team’s Week 13 game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Those Picking The Steelers

Pete Prisco/CBS Sports: Steelers (24-13)

Daniel Jeremiah/NFL Network: Steelers (27-17)

Vinnie Iyer/Sporting News: Steelers (34-17)

Dave Bryan/Steelers Depot: Steelers (22-17)

Colleen Wolfe/NFL Network: Steelers (16-13)

Mike Florio/Pro Football Talk: Steelers (20-10)

Nate Davis/USA Today: Steelers (24-17)

Pat McAfee/Pat McAfee Show: Steelers

Maurice Jones-Drew/NFL Network: Steelers (23-0)

Alex Kozora/Steelers Depot: Steelers (30-20)

Chris Simms/Pro Football Talk: Steelers (24-14)

A.J. Hawk/Pat McAfee Show: Steelers

Those Picking The Cardinals

None

Totals

Those Picking The Steelers: 12

Those Picking The Cardinals: 0

Quick Notes

– I’m sure the pick exists out there somewhere by someone but a clean sweep for the Steelers. No one taking the Cardinals. The closest I saw was Colin Cowherd picking Arizona to cover, something Colleen Wolfe and Dave Bryan also did assuming a 6.5 line in the Steelers’ favor.

– Two are picking the Steelers to crack that magical 30-point barrier. And Maurice Jones-Drew has the Steelers winning 23-0. Pittsburgh hasn’t shut out a team since 2011 when they beat the St. Louis Rams 27-0. They also shut out the Seattle Seahawks earlier that year, 24-0.

– As Dave Bryan noted, the Cardinals haven’t won in Pittsburgh since 1969. In fairness, Arizona has only come out to Pittsburgh’s way three times since, losing in 1985, 2003, and 2015, but a Cardinals upset would be historic for a lot of reasons.

– The Cardinals have allowed 20-plus points in 11 of 12 games this season. The Steelers have scored 20 or more offensive points in just four of 11 games this season.

– Despite their vastly different records, the Steelers and Cardinals have the same number of sacks – 32.

– Arizona has allowed 100-plus yards rushing in seven straight games. Pittsburgh has rushed for 150-plus yards in their last four contests, something they haven’t done since 2004.

– Who will lead the Steelers in receptions? It could be George Pickens (40), Jaylen Warren (37), or Diontae Johnson (30). As we wrote earlier this year, if Warren finishes in first place, he’ll be the first Pittsburgh RB to do so since John L. Williams in 1994.