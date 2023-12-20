‘Hey Dumbass, That’s How You Judge Stuff In Football:’ J.J. Watt Says T.J. Watt’s Stats Prove He’s The Best Defensive Player

J.J. Watt has a message to anyone quick to dismiss T.J. Watt’s stats. And he’s making it loud and clear. During his weekly appearance on the Pat McAfee Show Wednesday, J.J. said those who try to downplay Watt’s key stats, like his league-leading 16 sacks, are wrong. Very, very wrong.

“He’s the best defensive player in football,” Watt told the show. “I’m so sick of the conversation. He’s literally on pace to lead the league in sacks three of the last four years…he does it every single week. Teams double-team him, teams triple-team him. He gets held. Does all these different things. I don’t know what more you want from an argument standpoint. I don’t know what more proof you want. Some people say, don’t look at the statistics. I’m like, ‘Hey dumbass, that’s how you judge stuff in football.’ Wins are a statistic. That’s how we judge champions. You judge teams by wins and players by stats.”

Those who brush aside Watt’s numbers generally do because they want to ignore the stats. Instead, they choose to look at advanced numbers like rush-win rate and other metrics that outlets like Pro Football Focus push. And leads some to concluding other top pass rushers around the league, like Cleveland’s Myles Garrett, are better.

For J.J., the big numbers speak for themselves. The guy who has the most sacks year after year should stand atop the medal stand.

“Guy’s got the most sacks. He’s the best.”

The 2023 Defensive Player of the Year voting may put that thought to the test. In what’s remained a hotly contested battle throughout the year, Watt has as good a chance as any to take home his second trophy. But Garrett, Las Vegas’ Maxx Crosby, and maybe a sleeper like Baltimore’s Roquan Smith or San Francisco’s Fred Warner will throw their hat into the ring.

Focusing on the pass rushers, Watt currently has three more sacks than Garrett. If that lead is maintained, will voters really give the award to Garrett? It’s possible. The best thing Watt can do is get as close to the NFL sack record of 22.5 over his final three games. Certainly, if he can break that mark, he’ll be guaranteed the award. If he can’t, there will be an open question as to who takes home this year’s hardware. If Watt can finish this season as the sack leader, he’ll join J.J. and the great Reggie White as the only three players in league history to lead the NFL in sacks three separate times. J.J. did it four times, White five.

While Watt is focused on helping the Steelers win, becoming a two-time DPOY winner would put him in rare territory. He’d become just the ninth player in NFL history to do so, joining big brother J.J., Hall of Famer Joe Greene, and several other elite names.