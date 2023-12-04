‘He’s Been Here For A For Long Time, Why Hasn’t He Played Yet?’ Ben Roethlisberger On Mason Rudolph

For Mason Rudolph, it’s been a lot of waiting. And a lot of watching. The Pittsburgh Steelers’ third-string quarterback for the last two seasons, one who sat in free agency for months before returning on a one-year deal, Rudolph hasn’t appeared in an NFL game since 2021. Now poised to be the team’s backup while QB Kenny Pickett recovers from reported ankle surgery, he’s one injury away from seeing action again.

In some corners of the Internet, there are those who want Rudolph to start. Mitch Trubisky has the better resume and more experience, but his gunslinger nature doesn’t mesh well with how the Steelers win. Appearing on the 102.5 DVE Randy Baumann Morning Show Monday, Ben Roethlisberger weighed in on Rudolph’s inactivity.

“I’ll say this,” Roethlisberger told the show. “He’s been here for a long time. Why hasn’t he played yet? There must be something, right?”

Rudolph’s last NFL throw came in the dying moments of a blowout loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 16 of the 2021 season, a 36-10 defeat. Subbing in on the final drive, Rudolph went 5-of-8 for 35 yards, getting the Steelers inside the 10-yard line before time ran out.

That year, Rudolph was the team’s top backup to Roethlisberger. After he retired, there seemed to be a path for Rudolph to compete for the starting job, something the team drafted him in 2018 with the thought of. Instead, the Steelers immediately signed Mitch Trubisky in free agency and drafted Kenny Pickett with their first-round pick. After a camp battle, Rudolph fell to third on the depth chart, only dressing when Pickett was unavailable for the Carolina Panthers game late in the season.

His rookie contract expiring, Rudolph became a free agent in March and was expected to sign somewhere else. But he was met with an icy market even knowing how desperate the NFL is for even competent quarterback play. In a surprise move, he signed back with the Steelers in May, inking a one-year deal for the league minimum. This time, he was cemented as the third-string quarterback without the illusion of a different role.

Roethlisberger’s comments followed a similar line during his Sunday livestream, saying Rudolph couldn’t be an option this week. Though that largely had to do with the team’s quick turnaround, getting one practice in before Thursday’s tilt against the New England Patriots. Monday, he qualified his comment, noting Rudolph can’t be entirely dismissed. But the Steelers clearly aren’t interested in him serving in anything other than a reserve and mentor role.

“Listen, I’m not saying he might not be better. He might not be the answer,” Roethlisberger said. “Maybe he is. Maybe he’s a spark you need. He’ll take some shots downfield, you know he’ll do that.”

If there is one plus from Rudolph’s game, it’s his arm strength. A traditional pocket passer, Rudolph has a strong arm and excellent accuracy downfield. It’s where he made a living in the Big 12 in high-scoring shootouts, and it’s something he’s consistently done when the Steelers have given him a chance. But everything else seems to be a barrier. Following Sunday’s loss, Mike Tomlin was quick to note Trubisky would start if Pickett missed time. Reports indicate that Pickett will be out at least a couple of weeks, meaning Rudolph will dress but only play if something happens to Trubisky.