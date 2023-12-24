‘Gotta Get Him That Ball:’ Mason Rudolph Laments Missing TD To Diontae Johnson

Mason Rudolph’s night was perfect. Almost perfect, anyway. While all that matters is outcome, a huge Pittsburgh Steelers 34-11 win over the Cincinnati Bengals to keep their playoff hopes alive, Rudolph could’ve had a third long touchdown had he connected with WR Diontae Johnson in the second half. On at least two occasions after the game, Rudolph lamented missing the throw.

“I gotta get him that ball,” he told reporters postgame via the team’s YouTube channel. “A better ball there to ice the game on his slot fade.”

Up 31-11 early in the fourth quarter, the Steelers faced 3rd and 4 from their own 31 with Johnson aligned as the No. 2 receiver to the slot. Running a slot fade towards the sideline, his route was excellent, burning corner and ex-Steeler Mike Hilton. But Rudolph’s throw missed, too far in front and drifting too far wide. Had the pass been on the money, it’s an easy touchdown for Johnson, who would’ve extended his scoring streak to four-straight games.

Take a look.

A blemish on an otherwise fantastic night for Rudolph and the Steelers’ offense. Known for his deep passes and overall accuracy, this play to Johnson was a miss. But he repeatedly connected with WR George Pickens downfield, hitting him for a 44-yard gain and a 66-yard touchdown. They also connected on the Steelers’ first throw of the game, a short slant that Pickens took 86-yards to the house.

Johnson couldn’t join in on the reindeer game. He ended the night with only two grabs for 15 yards on five total targets, an inefficient and disappointing performance, though it was hardly his fault. Johnson had gotten more of the shine the previous three weeks, finding the end zone all three games during the team’s losing streak, though his overall numbers still weren’t gaudy. Saturday was Pickens’ night, a stellar performance the offense and the team needed. A rout from start to finish.

Johnson will look to have a stronger game next Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks. Now, it’ll be a question as to whether Rudolph or Kenny Pickett will be the one throwing him the football. Mike Tomlin declined to name a starting quarterback after the game and may wait until Tuesday (or later) to make that announcement, already setting up the biggest storyline of the week, and maybe the season, just hours after the win.