Glazer: Steelers Win ‘Upset’ NFL Personnel Who Hoped Mike Tomlin Would Become Available In Trade

Let’s just say there’s some Grinches on this Christmas Eve. While Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer doesn’t profess to know where Mike Tomlin will be coaching in 2024, the Pittsburgh Steelers notched a must-have win Saturday evening to break a three-game losing streak and give the gift of playoff hope this holiday season. It also should calm any noise of 2023 being Tomlin’s final one in Pittsburgh, something Glazer noted in a Sunday report.

“When the Bengals lost last night, there was a lot of upset people in the NFL,” Glazer said. “Not because there they’re Bengals fans, because a lot of teams are looking at Mike Tomlin hoping that he could possibly be available after their season if the Pittsburgh Steels continue to lose.”

Could this be Mike Tomlin's last season in Pittsburgh? How many head coach openings will there be this offseason? @JayGlazer breaks it all down here pic.twitter.com/iIcLEd5A2S — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 24, 2023

Pittsburgh earned their most convincing win of the year, 34-11 over the Cincinnati Bengals. It put Pittsburgh on the right side of .500 and though playoff odds still hover just over 10 percent entering Sunday’s slate of games, a loss would’ve essentially eliminated them.

One game does not make for a season and the Steelers are still in serious danger of sitting at home during Wild Card weekend. But Tomlin showed he could push the right buttons to get the team locked in for a game against a divisional opponent also in desperate need of a victory. With their loss, the Bengals have about the same playoff odds are the Steelers.

Earlier this month, Glazer made waves when he floated the Washington Commanders as a team who should call up the Steelers about a trade for Tomlin. He expanded that point Saturday, saying Tomlin’s name has come up for every team who has an opening or expected to have one when “Black Monday” rolls around on January 8, the day after the regular season ends.

“I don’t know what the future is with Mike Tomlin,” Glazer said. “But over the last couple weeks that is *the* name that’s been brought up by every team out there with openings. Teams that think they’re going to have openings soon. Maybe if Mike Tomlin and Steelers decide to part ways or if there’s a possible trade. Look, the Steelers may decide to get him to a contract extension this offseason. All I’m telling you is Mike Tomlin’s name has been brought up an awful lot lately.”

There’s no question that if Tomlin ever became available, either through a trade or him being fired, there would be a mile-long line of teams lining up at his door. But there’s no indication Tomlin or the Steelers are interested in moving on and Saturday’s win probably dashed the hopes that Pittsburgh would completely collapse to the finish line and serve as the catalyst for change.

Glazer mentions a potential contract extension, something PFT’s Mike Florio said the Steelers plan to do this offseason. With his contract up after the 2024 season, an extension seems to be the most likely outcome. And the rest of the NFL will have to find someone else to hire this offseason.