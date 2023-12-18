Glazer: Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase Could Miss Time With Shoulder Injury

Earlier today, it sounded as if Cincinnati Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase would play in Week 16 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Now, a new report suggests that is far from certain.

According to Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer via Jared Smola on Twitter, an analyst for the fantasy football-centric Draft Sharks, Chase is expected to miss time.

#Bengals bracing for Ja'Marr Chase to miss time with his shoulder injury, @JayGlazer said on the FOX post-game show. Chase was supposed to get an MRI today. Was too sore. MRI coming tomorrow. — Jared Smola (@SmolaDS) December 18, 2023

As Glazer also noted through Smola, Chase was supposed to get an MRI today but was too sore to do so. He’ll have one tomorrow instead.

Chase injured his shoulder during Saturday’s overtime win against the Minnesota Vikings and was unable to finish the game. Speaking to reporters today, Bengals’ head coach Zac Taylor called Chase “day-to-day,” though Glazer’s reporting painted a more serious picture.

Of course, he’ll still need the MRI to determine the exact nature of the injury. But he will be a top name to watch throughout the week. Missing Chase removes a big piece of the Bengals’ passing game, one still going strong even without QB Joe Burrow.

If he can’t play, the Bengals’ top weapon in the passing game will be WR Tee Higgins. After enduring a quiet start to the season that featured too many drops, he’s come on strong in recent weeks. Higgins caught a pair of touchdowns in the win over the Vikings, helping bail out questionable heaves by QB Jake Browning. TE Tanner Hudson has also gotten more involved in the offense while Tyler Boyd remains as an underneath possession receiver and chain mover.

Pittsburgh and Cincinnati take the field Saturday at 4:30 PM/EST. It’ll be a critical games for both sides as the Bengals try to keep playoff hopes alive while the Steelers are searching for any hope.