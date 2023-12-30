Fowler: Seahawks ‘Hopeful’ Devon Witherspoon Can Play Against Steelers

The Seattle Seahawks may get a big boost to their secondary on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers, as the team is “hopeful” rookie cornerback Devon Witherspoon can return following a two-game absence due to a hip injury, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports.

#Seahawks hopeful CB Devon Witherspoon (questionable, hip) can play Sunday vs. Pittsburgh after two-game absence. Source classified as 60/40 chance he'll be ready to go. Final two games can help strengthen Witherspoons's DROY case. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) December 30, 2023

Fowler said there’s a “60/40” chance that Witherspoon will be able to go, so while it’s not close to a sure thing, the odds are in his favor. Witherspoon has had a standout rookie season after being selected fifth overall out of Illinois. So far, he has 65 tackles, three sacks and an interception that he returned for a touchdown in 12 starts thus far. He also has a forced fumble.

The return of Witherspoon would bolster a Seattle cornerback room that also features second-year starter Tariq Woolen and Michael Jackson, a former fifth-round pick who has taken on a bigger role for the Seahawks lately. S Jamal Adams will not return for the Seahawks this week due to injury, meaning Julian Love and Quandre Diggs will likely handle safety duties, although Adams had played more of a nickel backer role for Seattle at times this season.

As Fowler notes, Witherspoon is making a push for Defensive Rookie of the Year, and being able to play in the final two games could be the final push he needs to surpass current favorite Jalen Carter of the Philadelphia Eagles for the award. Witherspoon would need to put two good performances together, and obviously, that won’t be possible if he can’t suit up against the Steelers.

Witherspoon’s physicality helps add another element to Seattle’s secondary, and the rookie could pose some problems for Pittsburgh if he’s able to go. We’ll find out tomorrow when the inactive list is released if Witherspoon is able to go. Other names to watch for who are questionable for Seattle include WR DK Metcalf and LB Jordyn Brooks.