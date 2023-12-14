Former Steelers CB Doran Grant Named Head Football Coach At His (And LeBron James’) Alma Mater

The Pittsburgh Steelers used their fourth-round pick of the 2015 NFL Draft on CB Doran Grant out of Ohio State University. His playing career didn’t work out to expectations as he only played one defensive snap in the NFL, but he remains on the gridiron in his life after the NFL. Grant was named the head coach of his high school alma mater, St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in Akron, Ohio, per Eleven Warriors on X.

Former Ohio State cornerback and captain Doran Grant is the new head football coach at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in Akron. https://t.co/pBBgswyqnV — Eleven Warriors (@11W) December 14, 2023

This high school is famous for being the home of NBA superstar LeBron James, but it has also produced NFL talent over the years. WR Parris Campbell of the New York Giants and DE Niko Lalos, also of the Giants are currently in the league. Lou Baldacci, a Steelers halfback from the 1950s also attended school there.

Grant was selected in the draft the same year the Steelers took CB Senquez Golson in the second round. Neither player worked out, but Grant at least saw the field in a game, unlike Golson. After being drafted, Grant didn’t stick around for long, being waived and released in early September his first season. He circled back to the team via the practice squad, and in November of that season, he was signed to the active roster and appeared in three games. He logged just one defensive snap but played 17 on special teams.

He did make one big play in the NFL, though it was in the preseason. Against the Detroit Lions, he intercepted ESPN personality and former Lions QB Dan Orlovsky and returned it for a touchdown.

He later bounced around different teams’ practice squads, including the Buffalo Bills, New York Giants, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Chicago Bears. He was waived for the last time on Sept. 1, 2018, by the Bears and called it a career. Now he will have a chance to help mold future generations of athletes in his hometown for an important high school in sports history.