20 For 20(15): Here Is Hoping One Year Of Steelers Draft History Does Not Repeat Itself

What’s in a draft? Who the hell knows other than Roger Goodell getting booed. And the TV talking heads saying “great value” so often that it turned into a drinking game even before the Steelers drafted some quarterback from the other Miami.

Steelers Depot has you covered every which way for the 2025 NFL Draft. And I mean every which way. What, you thought we would leave long snappers out of our hundreds of comprehensive scouting previews? Yeah, we (and our readers) may know more about Michigan’s long snapper than some NFL teams probably do.

One thing that fascinates me about the NFL draft is history – and what it reveals about how friggin hard it is to project which college players will succeed at the next level. Ten years later, the 2015 NFL Draft, well, it might have been the football equivalent of trying to split the atom.

Only nine of the first 120 players picked made (or have made) more than one Pro Bowl. Amari Cooper, arguably as individually accomplished as anyone in that class, has been traded twice. And he is a free agent, still available for any team that wants to sign the five-time Pro Bowler.

Unfortunately, the Steelers are a study in why the 2015 NFL Draft was such an underwhelming one. Here is a by-the-numbers look at their haul and the draft in general.

Viewer discretion is advised.

0

Pro Bowls made by any Steelers draft picks that year, whether in Pittsburgh or elsewhere

1

Combined Pro Bowls made by QBs Jameis Winston and Marcus Mariota, the first and second overall picks in the 2015 draft

2

Sacks defensive lineman L.T. Walton had in three seasons with the Steelers after they drafted him in the sixth round

3

Pro Bowls made by S Quandre Diggs, who was taken one pick in the sixth round after the Steelers selected Walton

5

QBs drafted in Rounds 3 through 7

7

Picks made by the Steelers in the 2015 draft

11

Players drafted in 2015 (out of 256) who made or have made at least three Pro Bowls

12.5

Percentage of players drafted in 2015 who made or have made at least one Pro Bowl

22

Catches made by WR Sammie Coates in two seasons with the Steelers after they drafted him in the third round

42.9

Percentage of Steelers’ draft picks in 2015 who never played in an NFL game

56

Overall selection the Steelers used on Ole Miss CB Senquez Golson, who, along with S Doran Grant and S Gerod Holliman – two later Pittsburgh draft picks — never played in the NFL

58

Combined NFL TD passes thrown by the five QBs drafted in Rounds 3 through 7

81

Games played for the Steelers by first-round pick Bud Dupree

87

Overall pick with which the Steelers took Coates

88

Overall pick with which the Vikings took DE Danielle Hunter, who has 99.5 sacks through 10 NFL seasons

89

Combined Steelers games played by G B.J. Finney and WR Eli Rogers, who signed with the team as undrafted free agents in 2015

120

Overall pick the Steelers used on Doran Grant

121

Overall pick the Ravens used on Za’Darius Smith, who has made three Pro Bowls since leaving Baltimore

160

Total games played for the Steelers by CB William Gay, a 2007 fifth-round draft pick

187

Total games played for the Steelers by their seven 2015 draft picks