Forgotten Arm – Steelers Praise ‘Great Addition’ QB Trace McSorley

You’d be forgiven if you forgot. But the Pittsburgh Steelers have four quarterbacks in their building, not three. Kenny Pickett, Mason Rudolph, and Mitch Trubisky are the names who have all started for the team this year. The fourth is a name fans East of Pittsburgh might know a bit better. Penn State’s Trace McSorley, still on the roster even as Pickett gets close to full health.

Speaking to reporters Thursday, QBs Coach Mike Sullivan, a man we don’t hear from often, briefly praised the value McSorley’s brought to the team.

“I also would add Trace (McSorley), who’s been a great addition, he’s fitting right in,” Sullivan said via a team-provided transcript. “And I think everyone is singularly focused on a great challenge that is in Seattle and really focusing on that.”

Sullivan’s acknowledgment was unprompted and response to Kenny Pickett’s mentality heading into the week. Sullivan praised the attitude and work ethic of the entire group, including McSorley into that mix.

Signed to the practice squad on December 4, McSorley was added the day Pickett had surgery on his high ankle sprain. A sixth round pick of the Baltimore Ravens in 2019, he had one NFL “moment” in 2020, the weird Wednesday game against the Steelers continually pushed back due to a COVID breakout in Baltimore’s locker room. Though Pittsburgh got the win, McSorley threw a a 70-yard touchdown to WR Hollywood Brown to bring Baltimore to within a score.

He earned his first start last season with the Arizona Cardinals, a 19-16 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers where he completed just over half his passes with zero touchdowns and a pick. This year, he bounced around between the New England Patriots and Chicago Bears before settling with Pittsburgh earlier this month.

While he’s not in any consideration to see game action, he’s likely providing a valuable role on the scout team. His athleticism can help mimic the mobility of Seattle’s Geno Smith and especially Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson (or backup Tyler Huntley should the Ravens be in position to bench their starters).

With Mitch Trubisky a potential cut candidate and Mason Rudolph a potential cut candidate, it’s plausible the team signs McSorley to a Futures/Reserve contract as offseason depth. He’s athletic, has some experience, and based on Sullivan’s comment, solid in the locker room. It’d make sense if he sticks with the team and packs his bags to Latrobe as the team’s fourth-string quarterback.