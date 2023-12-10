Film Room: Weighing In On The Steelers’ Failed Plays – Who’s To Blame?

Bringing you guys a new video today. Here, we’re checking out the three most critical plays in the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 21-18 loss to the New England Patriots on Thursday. The pair of failed 4th and 2s and the incompletion on third down preceding the latter fourth down, the deep ball to WR Diontae Johnson.

We examine if these issues are on play calling or on QB Mitch Trubisky. And for a complete breakdown of Trubisky’s first start of the season, check out Jonathan Heitritter’s film room evaluating his night.

