Doug Whaley: Steelers’ Defensive Staff Deserves Game Ball

The Pittsburgh Steelers defense came to play in the team’s Week 16 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Despite being down multiple starters, and safety Eric Rowe and linebacker Myles Jack seeing significant reps in their first game of the season, the Steelers forced Jake Browning into three interceptions, had three sacks, and also limited the Bengals to just 59 yards on the ground. Former NFL general manager Doug Whaley, on the WPXI Black and Gold Zone show after the Steelers’ 34-11 win, gave credit to Pittsburgh’s defensive coaches for their game plan against Browning and the Bengals.

“Another game ball should go to the Steelers’ defensive staff,” Whaley said in reference to DL Cam Heyward giving a game ball to QB Mason Rudolph. “To be as thin as they are on the back end, they committed to stopping the run, but they also sat on the underneath throws, making Browning try to take those deep throws that he is not adept at making. Also, the pressure [was key]. They were doing it with simulated pressure and when I say simulated pressure, they’re really rushing four but they’re bringing that fourth rusher from the second or third levels and that’s what got [Browning] off balance and kept him kind of skittish in the pocket. That defensive coaching staff has to get a game ball.”

The Steelers got really nice production out of both Alex Highsmith and T.J. Watt off the edge. Each had a sack and Highsmith’s pressure on a coffeehouse stunt led to a Browning interception.

Alex Highsmith with the "coffeehouse" stunt on Jake Browning's first INT. Fakes like he's dropping, LT slides down/away, gets to run in free off the edge and help apply pressure. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/i6WElKYBMn — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) December 24, 2023

The pressure against Browning led to Rowe finishing the night with an interception and a pass deflection while the Steelers brought pressure from the second level with Jack, who had a sack and two quarterback hits. The Steelers needed a win to keep their season alive, and the defense ensured they got it.

Even after Pittsburgh got up 14-0, the defense kept the pressure on. The Steelers took a 13-0 lead in Week 15 against the Colts before allowing 30 unanswered points, but the Steelers made sure that it didn’t happen again. Rowe’s interception came with 8:41 left in the second quarter and the Steelers leading 14-0 and the interception gave them a short field and set up a rushing touchdown by Najee Harris. Browning was never fully comfortable all game, even after hitting WR Tee Higgins for an 80-yard touchdown as the Steelers continued to apply pressure and force him to make tough throws.

They did have the luxury of already facing Browning once, in his first NFL start in Week 12. But since that game, Browning had looked like a much better quarterback. Still, the Steelers had a plan coming in and executed it to perfection. The coaching staff deserves a ton of credit for getting the defense ready to go, especially a unit that had so many different starters and personnel on the field. Patrick Peterson stepped up alongside Rowe at safety, Jack filled in really well at inside linebacker, and even guys like Chandon Sullivan made plays for Pittsburgh.

The defensive effort coupled with Pittsburgh’s best offensive output in years means the Steelers will have a very happy Christmas, knowing they’re still alive in the playoff hunt.