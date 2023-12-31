Depot After Dark: Tomlin’s Keys, JuJu Done For Year, Porter’s Funny Reaction

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete and dedicated article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Dec. 30.

Tomlin’s Keys

In a preview of tonight’s Mike Tomlin Show, Tomlin and host Bob Pompeani went over keys to the game for the Steelers to come out on top in tomorrow’s matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. While important every week, taking care of the ball is critical in this game.

“Ball security is going to be huge…knowing Pete as long as I’ve known Peter, fundamentally I know ball searching is something that they value,” Tomlin told Pompeani.

Tomlin went on to tell Pompeani that the Steelers “better take care of the football.” They did a great job of that in last Saturday’s win over Cincinnati, winning the turnover battle 3-0.

Watch the whole clip here. And catch the entire Mike Tomlin Show tonight at midnight on the team’s YouTube channel.