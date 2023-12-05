Depot After Dark: Steelers New Record, Ryan Clark Future GM?, McSorley’s New Jersey Number

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers and Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete and dedicated article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys. The same as our recent Depot Daily, but now late at night to better capture the news of the day.

Your Depot After Dark for Dec. 4.

Steelers Longest Game Record

The Pittsburgh Steelers set a franchise record yesterday. According to PFR and thanks to two weather delays, the Steelers/Cardinals game lasted four hours and 18 minutes. That’s a team record as long as the data has been tracked, breaking the previous mark of four hours, seven minutes in the team’s 34-34 overtime tie in 2002 against the Atlanta Falcons.

This game was also the NFL’s longest since Miami/Tennessee in 2018, a game that took over seven hours from start to finish, the longest game in history, also due to prolonged severe weather.

Sunday's Steelers/Cardinals game lasted 4 hours and 18 minutes. Per PFR's tracking, that makes it the longest game in franchise history. It's the NFL's longest game since Dolphins/Titans in 2018. It sure felt every bit like it yesterday. #Steelers — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) December 4, 2023

Per PFR, yesterday was the ninth-longest game in NFL history.

Ryan Clark – Future GM?

As transcribed by Awful Announcing, former Pittsburgh Steelers safety an current ESPN analyst Ryan Clark was interviewed for GQ. In a wide-ranging conversation, Clark revealed there are drawbacks of being on TV he doesn’t like. And his next stop will be running a football team as GM.

“But I’m going to be a GM one day; that’s my next job,” he said as transcribed by AA. “I prepare every day by talking to former GMs, putting together my list of priorities, and writing down what sort of coach I want to work with.”

Clark, 44, has never been a coach but he’s regarded as one of the brightest and smartest minds in sports analysis. In their search to replace Kevin Colbert, the Steelers interviewed current ESPN analyst Louis Riddick, though he was not ultimately selected for the job. Riddick also came with more scouting and front office experience. Still, there’s nothing wrong with Clark setting his goals high.

Tomlin And Conner

Before Sunday’s kickoff, Mike Tomlin and James Conner met on the field. A nice moment between Conner and the man who drafted and kept him in Pittsburgh.

Conner had the last laugh on an emotional day, rushing for over 100 yards and salting the game away in the victory. His 105 yards was the second 1oo-yard game of the season.

McSorley’s New Digits

New Pittsburgh Steelers QB Trace McSorley will wear No. 4 for the Steelers. After being officially signed to the practice squad Monday, the team website updated his information to show the jersey he’ll wear while in Pittsburgh.

He is expected to stay on the practice squad as the team’s third-string quarterback until QB Kenny Pickett returns from his ankle surgery. Elevating him on gameday doesn’t make much sense; emergency third-string quarterbacks have to be part of the team’s 53-man roster, not an elevation.

Now 28 years old, McSorley has thrown 93 career passes and one touchdown, a 70-yard strike against Pittsburgh in 2020. He made one start for the Arizona Cardinals and appeared in six games for the team in 2022.