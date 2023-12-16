Depot After Dark: Steelers Critical Playoff Odds, Eisen On Tomlin, Heyward’s Win Rate

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete and dedicated article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Steelers Playoff Odds

If you’re wondering what tomorrow’s outcome against the Indianapolis Colts will mean to the Steelers, the answer is a lot. Per PFF, the Steelers will have a 56 percent chance to make the postseason if they beat the Colts. If they lose? Just 12 percent. They’d essentially have to run the table the rest of the way.

The Steelers playoff chances roughly double with a Saturday win against the Colts. #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/45doxJSR06 — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) December 15, 2023

While we don’t have the numbers, the Colts are likely in a similar situation, though they have a better chance winning the AFC South than the Steelers do the AFC North, giving them more ways to advance to postseason play.

Eisen On Tomlin

Among the national media, which generally supports Mike Tomlin, few are as adamant about it as NFL Network’s Rich Eisen. Under fire from Steelers’ fans for his pro-Tomlin comments following the team’s last loss to the New England Patriots, he joined 93.7 The Fan to discuss why he still supports him.

“He is, if you’ve ever met him and at times talking to him, he is transfixing,” Eisen told Chris Mueller. “He is somebody who loves ball and exudes the type of mentality you’d want to run through a brick wall for. And some of the players you talk to feels he cares about them and he totally lets them be themselves. It’s intoxicating, to be straight up.”

Tomlin the man shouldn’t be in question. But Tomlin getting the results as a coach is a different matter, which Eisen failed to address. Pittsburgh hasn’t won a playoff game since 2016 with that drought potentially continuing this year, especially if the Steelers fall Saturday afternoon.

NFL Network's @richeisen explained to @ChrisMuellerPGH why he and others are significant supporters of Mike Tomlin. Listen: https://t.co/LZi2LIDmMl pic.twitter.com/26uVkh8JZB — 93.7 The Fan (@937theFan) December 15, 2023

Heyward’s Win Rate

Cam Heyward’s return has boosted Pittsburgh’s run defense. The numbers, big and small, tell that story. As shared by the team’s Twitter account via PFF, Heyward has a 16.3 run stop percentage since coming back in Week 9. That’s tops in football over that span.

Heyward will face the Colts’ solid run game tomorrow, though they’ll be without star RB Jonathan Taylor. Still, backup Zack Moss has filled in admirably, averaging over four yards per carry.