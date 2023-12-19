Depot After Dark: Eisen Ready To Move On From Tomlin?, Advanced Steelers Stats, ‘Free KZ’

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete and dedicated article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Dec. 18.

Eisen On Tomlin

Rich Eisen has been one of the most loyal national media supporters of Mike Tomlin, regularly taking heat from Steelers fans for standing by him. But after a third-straight loss of the season that greatly diminishes the team’s playoff hopes, even Eisen is having a hard time staying in that camp.

On the latest edition of his Overreaction Monday podcast, host Chris Brockman asked Eisen if it was an overreaction to say the Steelers should move on from Tomlin.

“It just feels like it right now, but I don’t know how he feels…if he wants to stay there or not,” Eisen told Brockman.

For the past several weeks, Eisen has defended Tomlin and expressed confidence he would right the ship. Pittsburgh hasn’t. They’ve fallen deeper down the well and sit at 7-7, in danger of breaking his non-losing streak, the stat that’s been touted most nationally.

Ultimately, Eisen still called it an overreaction but gave that statement a big qualifier.

“I’ll call it an overreaction for the moment.”

Another loss for the Steelers could be even enough for Eisen to want to pull the plug.

Steelers/Colts Advanced Stats

Putting a bow on the Steelers’ ugly 30-13 loss to the Colts, Sumer Sports offered some advanced stats from the game. Looking at the output on a per-game basis compared to the rest of the NFL, the Steelers’ -.0.36 EPA/per play ranked in the fourth percentile, a terrible figure.

But nothing topped Pittsburgh’s “Early Down/EPA” of -0.51, finishing in the first percentile. Just about as bad as it can get.

For the season, on 1st and 2nd down, the Steelers are averaging just 4.8 yards per play, tied for 28th in football and only ahead of the Carolina Panthers, New York Giants, and New York Jets.

You can read and weep the rest of the stats below.

NFL Week 15 – Advanced Stats Review Pittsburgh Steelers 13 – Indianapolis Colts 30 pic.twitter.com/hh0vE5RgQF — SumerSports (@SumerSports) December 18, 2023

Free Kz

More support from Steelers’ teammates reacting to Damontae Kazee’s season-long suspension, including playoffs. Taking to Instagram to share a photo of Tom Brady’s thoughts backing Kazee and blaming quarterbacks for putting receivers in harm’s way, rookie linebacker Nick Herbig captioned the photo with “Free Kazee.”

We’ll likely hear more reaction and support once players return to the locker room Tuesday morning and afternoon. Kazee is appealing his suspension with a resolution hopefully occurring in the coming days.