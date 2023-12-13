Cursed? Browns’ Injuries Keep Mounting, Lose Two Starters For Regular Season

Every NFL team is dealing with injuries, but the Cleveland Browns must’ve broken a mirror or walked under a ladder or passed a black cat. Or broken a mirror while walking under a ladder and holding a black cat.

Their injury luck has gone from bad to worse, the team announcing Wednesday that top safety Grant Delpit is headed to injured reserve with a groin injury. He’ll miss the final four games of the Browns’ regular season, though it’s possible he could return for the playoffs if the Browns advance to Wild Card weekend.

#Browns S Grant Delpit will miss at least the final four games of the season with his groin injury. Headed to IR. Playoffs a possibility — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) December 13, 2023

The news comes days after Delpit received a long-term extension. On Sunday, the Browns announced they had reached a three-year deal worth $36 million with the LSU product. Now, he’s the latest player to be lost for the regular season. Or more accurately, one of the latest players. Per ESPN Browns beat writer Jake Trotter, DE Ogbonnia Okoronkwo underwent pectoral surgery that could knock him out for the rest of the year.

Delpit isn't the only big loss for the #Browns defense. Per source, DE Ogbonnia Okoronkwo has a pectoral injury that could end his season. Obo is second on the Browns with 4.5 sacks. — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) December 13, 2023

On top of those two, other notable players on IR include QB Deshaun Watson, RB Nick Chubb, OT Jack Conklin, OT Dawand Jones, OT Jedrick Wills, and DT Maurice Hurst.

Over the past week, Jones was shelved for the year due to knee surgery and Wills was officially announced as out for the rest of the season (playoffs included) while Hurst called his frustration “unbearable” on social media after being lost for the year.

Sitting at 8-5 with four games to go, the Browns could be limping to the finish line. They’ve done well to win despite their adversity, pulling QB Joe Flacco off the street and making him their starting quarterback the rest of the season, but at some point, their injuries could write their story. Assuming they even get that far, a playoff run will be tough to pull off.

The Browns will host the Chicago Bears, who have won their last two games, this weekend. After that, they’ll travel to Houston to face the Texans before a home game against the New York Jets. Cleveland will finish its season on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals on Jan. 7.