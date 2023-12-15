Colts Bolster Backfield, Elevate RB Tyler Goodson Ahead Of Steelers Game

With Indianapolis Colts star RB Jonathan Taylor missing his third consecutive game due to a thumb injury, the team is elevating RB Tyler Goodson to the Active/Inactive roster for Saturday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

They also placed former Youngstown State pass rusher Derek Rivers on the Practice Squad/Injured list.

We have elevated RB Tyler Goodson to the active roster from the practice squad for #PITvsIND. We have also placed DE Derek Rivers on the Practice Squad Injured list. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) December 15, 2023

Goodson, undrafted out of Iowa, has appeared in two games for the Colts this year. He’s yet to carry the ball but has three receptions for nine yards, logging nine offensive snaps the last two weeks. He’s yet to play any snaps on special teams.

He broke out in his final year with the Hawkeyes, rushing for nearly 1,200 yards and six rushing scores while averaging 4.5 yards per carry. With below average size at 5093, 202 pounds, he made up for it by running a 4.42 40 at the 2022 NFL Combine. Still, Goodson went undrafted and signed with the Green Bay Packers, spending most of the year on their practice squad. The team carried him through his past summer before waiving him at final cutdowns. He signed with the Colts’ practice squad two weeks later.

With Taylor still on the mend, Zack Moss will serve as the team’s lead runner. Seeing almost all of the work the last two weeks, he’s had a productive season, though isn’t as explosive as Taylor is at his peak. Still, Indianapolis has had a serviceable running game despite being without Taylor for large chunks of the season. In addition to Moss and Goodson, Trey Sermon is also on the roster and should be next in line to receive carries behind Moss. He has eight over the last two weeks while playing 28 total offensive snaps.

Pittsburgh and Indianapolis kick off tomorrow at 4:30 PM/EST.