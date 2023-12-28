Chris Hoke: TE Pat Freiermuth ‘Not Naturally A Great Blocker,’ Could Become One By Honing Technique

This is an important season for TE Pat Freiermuth. The tight end market has been hot as of late with big contracts for guys like Cole Kmet and T.J. Hockenson cashing in on big extensions with their respective teams. Freiermuth has one more year left on his rookie contract following this season, which is usually when the Pittsburgh Steelers extend their players.
Part of being an NFL tight end, especially on a team that likes to run the ball, is adding value as a blocker. Freiermuth has failed to improve as a blocker over his three years in the NFL. As recently as two weeks ago, he drew criticism from former Steelers RB Merril Hoge for looking like “two turtles humping” when attempting to block. While I don’t fully understand what that means, it isn’t a compliment.
In the Steelers’ big win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday, Freiermuth laid a key block on a jet sweep touchdown run by Calvin Austin III, bullying former Steelers CB Mike Hilton right off the field. Former Steelers DL Chris Hoke spoke about Freiermuth’s blocking abilities on Thursday morning during an appearance on The Cook & Joe Show on 93.7 The Fan.
“There’s no question that Freiermuth is a professional. That guy is a hard worker, and that’s been one of the things that’s been lacking in his game. I don’t think that I’m saying anything groundbreaking. I think he would say the same thing,” Hoke said. “He’s gonna focus on that, and he is just not naturally a great blocker, but he could become a really good blocker by working on it. Working on his technique and angles.”
Pro Football Focus has not been kind to Freiermuth. Since entering the league, his blocking grades have hovered in the 50s. He received a 53.2 run-blocking grade his rookie season. Last year he made a slight improvement to 59.6 but has seen his grade fall back down to 53.5 this year. Rookie TE Darnell Washington, despite being touted as a “sixth offensive lineman,” is right there with him at 53.4. The Steelers have not gotten enough out of their tight end group in the run-blocking game, and it has hampered their ability to play the bully-ball style that they intended on playing entering the season.