Chad Ochocinco On George Pickens: ‘They Need To Put That Motherf—er On Display Every Got Damn Week’

When a player has an awful game and then rebounds from it, it’s worth revisiting the same people who weighed in the first week. Former Cincinnati Bengals WR Chad Ochocinco had some things to say this past week about Pittsburgh Steelers WR George Pickens. And he had more thoughts following the second-year man’s 195-yard, two-touchdown performance against his former team.

“They need to put that motherfucker on display every got damn week”, he said on his Nightcap podcast with Shannon Sharpe. “Every week. They look good. They look good. And that’s coming from a Bengals fan. That’s coming from a die-hard, still love, every-day-bleed-black-and-orange: they look got damn good today”.

Of course, how good they look today only matters so much. They’re still very likely to miss the postseason at this point with only two games left to play and just barely over .500. They can still finish 10-7, but that’s not looking likely to be enough anymore.

Not that they have nothing left to play for. The game itself is something to play for. That’s one of the things that old heads like Ochocinco and Sharpe want Pickens to understand, to not take for granted. Love the game, first and foremost. And don’t abuse it. Even if you’re not always getting the plays you should.

“They have a franchise-changing receiver at the helm that they’re not using”, Ochocinco said, largely referring to the season up to this point. “They’re not utilizing him to his full potential. He’s a game-changer. What we saw today is what he could’ve been doing since Week One”.

“That should be happening consistently, week in and week out”, he continued. “When the Steelers line up on offense, the defensive adjustments should be made based on where he’s line up. That’s the type of player he is”.

With his big game over the Bengals, Pickens now has 56 receptions on the season for 1,009 yards and five touchdowns. He had been stuck on three scores for some time. He also becomes the first Steelers player to cross the 1,000-yard receiving mark since 2021.

“Man, good game, I love you—that’s how this shit’s supposed to look every motherfucking day”, Ochocinco urged. “Have a complete game every time you step on the field”.

I do imagine that that will continue to be a work in progress. He is still growing both on and off the field. He’s learning how to be a professional in every sense of the word. Still working on his routes. Still working on how to address the media. Still working on how to control his emotions more productively.

But it’s the work that matters, and I think that last night was an example of the ongoing work being done. What Pickens says and what he does may not always align. He often strikes a defensive chord when talking to the media. But those around him have a better understanding of his work ethic and the level of care he has for the game and for his teammates.