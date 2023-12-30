CBS Sports: Steelers New Year’s Resolution Should Be To ‘Rethink The Entire Offense’

The new year is right around the corner, and for the Pittsburgh Steelers, there needs to be a lot of new next season. Another season of a floundering offense has left fans rightfully upset with the direction the team is heading as they close in on another year with no playoff wins. One of the easiest changes the Steelers can make is to overhaul their offense and make it more modern, something that CBS Sports writer Cody Benjamin wrote should be Pittsburgh’s New Year’s resolution. Benjamin thinks Pittsburgh’s New Year’s resolution should be to “Rethink the entire offense.”

“Mike Tomlin is a bona fide leader, but even all-timers like Andy Reid and Bill Belichick have reached breaking points with their team-building philosophies,” wrote Benjamin. “Pittsburgh is perpetually scrappy, but competition for QB Kenny Pickett, or a move away from old-school, run-first offense must be considered.”

Since 2019, the Steelers have mostly tried to rely on a stifling defense, a ground attack, and timely quarterback play to win games. In the 2020s, that just isn’t working anymore. The Steelers don’t attack the middle of the field enough, and their concepts are dated as they struggle to get receivers open.

Additionally, the Steelers’ quarterback play has been downright bad. QB Mason Rudolph looked good in last weekend’s win over the Cincinnati Bengals, but it’s not realistic to think he can turn into a quality NFL starter at this point in his career. QB Kenny Pickett has yet to show anything to say he can be the answer at quarterback either, and it isn’t outrageous to say the Steelers should be in the quarterback market this offseason. But, knowing the Steelers, that likely isn’t the case. Pickett will likely be back as a starter next season.

If Pittsburgh intends on sticking with Pickett, they need to bring in an offensive staff that can maximize his strengths. Pickett has shown flashes, including a game against the Bengals in November, where he attacked the middle of the field successfully and threw for 278 yards. He should have had a touchdown. A new offensive coordinator who can utilize the middle of the field and scheme receivers open is a must this offseason, and maybe it can help get something more out of Pickett. He has already shown he can be clutch, he just needs to put it together for a full 60 minutes.

If Pittsburgh doesn’t bring in a modern and innovative mind, then it might be time for a whole new philosophy in at coaching staff. It isn’t 2008 anymore. A dominant defense and a good ground attack doesn’t win Super Bowls anymore. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has to understand that and accept it, or it might be time to move on before Pittsburgh really falls behind the rest of the NFL.