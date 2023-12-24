Can Pittsburgh Play Cincinnati Every Week? Please?

Twice a year, the Pittsburgh Steelers play the Cincinnati Bengals. If the Steelers could have it their way, they’d play them 17 times.

No team has made Pittsburgh as right as Cincinnati. Not only did the Steelers sweep the season series for the first time in 2019, they looked good doing it. In Week 12, they struggled to finish drives and score points but moved the ball at will, their first 400-yard performance since 2020. The defense shut down the run, made timely splash plays, and won 16-10.

Yesterday’s win was even more convincing. Pittsburgh raced out to a 24-0 lead before Cincinnati got on the board. And when WR Tee Higgins started the half with an 80-yard score, the Steelers immediately answered with a 66-yard touchdown to Pickens, putting to bed any concerns over a second half comeback.

To put things in perspective, some combined stats from their two games against the Bengals.

– Cincinnati rushed for just 84 yards, averaging just 3.1 YPC. They had only three rushing first downs in two games.

– Pittsburgh totaled 818 yards of offense, 409 per game. Against the rest of the NFL, they average only 276.7.

– The Steelers converted 48.4 percent of their third downs against the Bengals (15-of-31). Versus the rest of the NFL? Just 33.5 percent.

– QB Jake Browning had a QB rating of just 79.4 in two starts against Pittsburgh. He’s looked like a stud in his other three starts, putting together a QB rating of 112.6.

– Pittsburgh scored points in seven of their eight quarters against the Bengals this year.

– RB Najee Harris sure enjoyed seeing the Bengals. He averaged 88.5 yards in his two games against them. In his 13 other games, he’s averaging just 48 per game.

– Since Halloween, only two Steelers have had 100-plus receiving yard games. Both have come versus Cincinnati. TE Pat Freiermuth’s 120 yards in Week 12 and WR George Pickens’ 195 Saturday.

– And T.J. Watt had six QB hits and three sacks in this year’s Steelers-Bengals series.

For all their struggles this season, Pittsburgh has been aces against the AFC North. They’re 4-1 in the division, a better record than even what the North-leading Baltimore Ravens have. Last year, all these teams beat up on each other, all four finishing 3-3 in the division. The Steelers broke through this year, using big defensive plays to beat the Cleveland Browns in Week 2, clutch fourth quarter moments to upset the Baltimore Ravens in Week 5, while sweeping the Bengals.

If there’s one tangible aspect of Mike Tomlin’s success to point to, even in the middle of an unacceptable playoff win drought, he takes care of business against the division. He hasn’t had a losing season in the AFC North since 2009. Sure, the Steelers have generally been successful in the regular season which tracks with a passable divisional record but even in 8-8 seasons occurring in 2012, 2013, and 2019, Tomlin’s Steelers went 10-8 against the North. His familiarity and continuity probably helps, watching other teams evolve and change as he stays steady in his spot (it also helps the Cleveland Browns were terrible for a stretch of that time).

But even against quality players and moments, the Steelers rise in these moments. No team has give Ravens QB Lamar Jackson the fits Pittsburgh does. His career passer rating against the Steelers is only 66.8. His career passer rating against the rest of the NFL? 98.7. And even in last year’s horrible start to the season, Pittsburgh pulled off a Week One upset against the heavily-favored Bengals.

No matter the season or circumstances, Pittsburgh gets up for these games. They’re prepared, they’re ready. Culture has been called into question, understandably so, but if you’re looking for evidence the team still has some of that “Steeler Way” flowing through their veins, they take care of business against the AFC North.

What’s Cincinnati’s war cry?

Who dey think gonna beat them Bengals?

Answer. The Pittsburgh Steelers.