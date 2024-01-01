Cameron Heyward: ‘We’re Not Gonna Throw A Party’ If Steelers Make Playoffs

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a path to the playoffs so long as they don’t lose to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 18. But according to defensive lineman Cameron Heyward, it’s not going to be cause for celebration for the Steelers if they get in. Heyward said the Steelers feel like they belong in the playoffs, and they won’t throw a “party” just for getting there.

“Two weeks ago, you could say we were still miles away. So we’ll see what we can do. I believe in the guys in the locker room, I think we have the guys to do it. But we’re not gonna throw a party if we do get in the playoffs, we feel like we belong, and we just need an extra week to do it,” Heyward said via Steelers.com.

The Steelers seemed all but dead when it came to making the playoffs as early as two weeks ago, but two straight wins with Mason Rudolph under center has them now at 9-7 with back-to-back wins following three straight losses. The Steelers are going to need to get help to get in the playoffs, but there is a path where they can lose and still get in. That seems incredibly unlikely, but they’ve at least played well enough to have a shot to get in with only nine wins.

But that’s not the way anyone wants them to get in, and the Steelers are going to turn their attention to beating Baltimore and trying to earn their way in. It shouldn’t have come down to Week 18 for this team, and if the Steelers had just taken care of business against the Arizona Cardinals and/or New England Patriots, we’re looking at a much different scenario right now.

But the season’s ebbs and flows mean the Steelers will play for their playoff lives in Week 18 once again. They needed help to get in and got it two years ago, and despite winning in Week 18 last year, they didn’t get the help they needed and missed the playoffs. Obviously, that’s not a scenario they want either, but if just one of the Jacksonville Jaguars or Buffalo Bills lose and Pittsburgh wins, the Steelers will be safe. And they won’t be throwing a party about their playoff inclusion, and nor should they.

This is a franchise that hasn’t won a playoff game since 2016. It’s not good enough just to get in and bow out in the AFC Wild-Card round. Pittsburgh is going to look to fight and claw and win a playoff game for the first time since everyone but Heyward and Chris Boswell were Steelers.

It’s going to take a good performance in Week 18 and a little help, but Heyward is confident in his guys. We’ll see if they can get it done.