Cameron Heyward Gifts Alex Highsmith A Dog For Christmas

Christmas gifts can come in many shapes and sizes. For many, it was a dream to wake up on Christmas morning to find a new puppy under the Christmas tree. Cameron Heyward is making those dreams a reality, as for the second straight year, he’s gifted a teammate a dog for Christmas. NBC Sports’ Peter King reports in a well-done feature that last year Heyward bought fellow defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi a Bernese Mountain Dog puppy. This year, he gifted outside linebacker Alex Highsmith a Bernadoodle.

“Last year, he got linemate Larry Ogunjobi a Bernese Mountain Dog puppy. This year, linebacker Alex Highsmith got Heyward’s canine gift: a Bernadoodle. Highsmith named him Ace,” King writes.

While a quick search of social media couldn’t produce any pictures of Ace, Ogunjobi posted a picture of his at-the-time new puppy on Instagram on Dec. 26 last year.

Heyward has proven himself to be a giver. With everything he does in the community, including his work with Craig’s Closet, Heyward has improved the lives of those around him in the Pittsburgh community. That spirit of giving obviously extends to his teammates, as gifting a puppy obviously goes above and beyond any expectation for a gift.

Heyward is a defensive captain and a leader for Pittsburgh. People listen to what he says, and his actions carry a lot of weight. That’s not say that everyone’s going to start buying their teammates puppies, but the idea of giving back to those around you and in your community is something that Heyward can spread to his teammates. T.J. Watt talked about the power of Heyward’s words and actions in the same King piece.

“He truly wants it. Most of his leadership is by example, but he has his vocal side too. He understands his words carry a lot of weight, and you don’t want to abuse that power. He never does. That’s why when he talks, people listen and people follow,” Watt told King.

The longest-tenured member of the Steelers will now look to lead his team to a 2-0 finish to the season and try to lead them into the playoffs. After a year away from the postseason, Heyward surely wants to experience playoff football again, and more importantly, postseason success for the first time since 2016. Along the way though, he’s certainly taken care of his teammates.