Brian Baldinger: T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith Could ‘Feast’ On TNF Against Patriots

The Pittsburgh Steelers and the New England Patriots will be head-to-head on Thursday Night Football in front of a national audience. That would have been a marquee matchup just a few years ago, but times are changing. The 7-5 Steelers and the 2-10 Patriots do not figure to light up the scoreboard. In fact, the Vegas over/under is set at 30 which is one of the lowest in decades.
Former OL and NFL Analyst Brian Baldinger joined The Insiders on NFL Network on Thursday afternoon ahead of the game to preview some of the most intriguing matchups to watch.
“They are struggling at left tackle. Trent Brown started. Conor McDermott came in relief of him back and forth throughout the game, but Khalil Mack had a big game. I’m looking at T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith against these tackles. They’ve got 20 sacks together. When the offense is struggling in Pittsburgh, these guys usually dial it up and turn it up. They feed each other, so it’s not just one guy. It’s the two of them. And I think the way the Patriots really struggle [in] the passing game, these guys could feast tonight home in Pittsburgh.”
Just a week ago, Pro Football Focus posted on Instagram that Watt and Highsmith were leading the league in combined pressures from a pass rushing duo with 105. They registered four more in their game against the Cardinals. With 109 total pressures on the season, the duo are averaging a little over nine pressures per game.
Meanwhile, the Patriots have allowed the twelfth most pressures this season with 143 in twelve games played. That is allowing nearly 12 pressures per game to opposing defenses. Last week, against the Chargers defense that shut them out, the Patriots offense allowed 13 pressures. With an inexperienced starting quarterback in Bailey Zappe and an injured running back in Rhamondre Stevenson, that spells trouble for the Patriots.
The atmosphere at Acrisure Stadium should be electric with the color rush uniforms, the gold end zones, and “Renegade” hitmaker Styx set to perform the national anthem. The stage could be set for a huge day for both Watt and Highsmith getting after the quarterback.