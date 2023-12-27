Bobby Wagner: ‘Mutual Respect’ Between Decorated Seahawks LB And Mike Tomlin

Even with a win last week over the Cincinnati Bengals, there has been a lot of discourse around Mike Tomlin. Although his vaunted non-losing season streak remains alive, and Pittsburgh needs only a 1-1 record over its final two games to extend it another season, this level of play isn’t good enough for some fans.

Tomlin hasn’t won a playoff game since the 2016 season, with this year likely being the seventh in a row where the team has failed to do so. In the instant gratification era, this is frustrating for fans to say the least. It’s tough watching the Chiefs and the Bengals as the teams to beat in the AFC year after year, with no real reason for optimism in Pittsburgh.

But for all he’s lost in terms of trust with the fans, Tomlin is still one of the most respected coaches by NFL players. After Tomlin shared some praise for Seattle Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner this week ahead of Sunday’s contest, Wagner said how much it meant to him to hear that coming from Tomlin, according to Tacoma News Tribune Seahawks beat writer Gregg Bell.

“To have somebody like that respect your game is definitely great because I’ve watched him for a long time and admired how he coaches, the messages, and how he cares about his guys,” Wagner said via Bell. “It’s mutual respect.”

Wagner, who is in his 12th NFL season, has long been one of the best inside linebackers in football. He’s racked up six All-Pro selections, won a Super Bowl with Seattle in 2013, and was even named to the 2010s All-Decade team.

Bobby Wagner days when he’s done events such as Target gift giveaways for kids many Seattle people have told him how glad they are to have him back with the #Seahawks and positively impacting the PNW ⁦@thenewstribune⁩ pic.twitter.com/O6lvwhyFJK — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) December 27, 2023

In the 2022 offseason, after Wagner had gotten cut by the Seahawks, and quite a few reports tied him to Pittsburgh. Inside linebacker has long been an issue for the Steelers, as it continues to be this season, and many thought that Wagner would be the perfect fit. However, he ended up signing with the Los Angeles Rams, and put together an impressive season, resulting in him earning second-team All-Pro honors at age 32 before re-signing with Seattle. Especially this year, having someone like Wagner would be huge for the Steelers.

While the respect between Wagner and Tomlin didn’t result in Wagner joining the team, it still is good to hear how much pull Tomlin has in the league. He’s still the guy many people want to play for, and he’s built up an outstanding reputation. And as long as players want to play for him, the argument for moving on from Tomlin becomes a lot tougher to make.