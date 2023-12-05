Bengals Win Wild Overtime Thriller, Push For Playoff Spot Without Burrow

Playing in their first Monday night game since 2011, the Jacksonville Jaguars lost an overtime thriller to the Cincinnati Bengals, who used kicker Evan McPherson to nail a 48-yard field goal and come out on top 34-31.

With the win, the Bengals climbed to .500, now 6-6 on the season and staying in the Wild Card race despite losing QB Joe Burrow three weeks ago. With the loss, the Jaguars fall to 8-4, putting the AFC South up for grabs with the Indianapolis Colts (7-5) and Houston Texans (7-5) hot on their heels.

Cincinnati came out aggressive. Led by QB Jake Browning, making his second career start, the Bengals opted to go for it on 4th down on their opening possession. On 4th and 3 from the Jaguars’ 44, Browning was sacked by two top picks along the Jaguars’ defense, DE Travon Walker and DE Josh Allen, giving the ball to Jacksonville in great field position. QB Trevor Lawrence and company took advantage, leading a seven-play drive that ended in RB Travis Etienne punching it in from four yards out, an option play with Lawrence flipping the ball out.

But Browning and the Bengals wouldn’t wilt. After an Evan McPherson 57-yard field goal that fell just short for the Bengals, the Jaguars went three-and-out on their second possession. Browning would lead a fantastic 92-yard drive, hitting WR Trenton Irwin, WR Tee Higgins, and TE Tanner Hudson for first downs. The ground game finished things off, veteran Joe Mixon scoring from six yards away to tie the game at seven.

Both teams used long drives to score again. Jacksonville answered back with a 10-play possession, ending as Evan Engram caught the ball in the left flat, got excellent downfield blocking, and leapt his way inside the front left pylon.

With just over a minute remaining in the half, the Bengals tied things back up. A methodical drive as Browning again distributed the ball around to all his eligibles, Mixon scored his second of the day from two yards out. The score surpassed Corey Dillon for the third-most rushing touchdowns in franchise history, his 46 only trailing Rudi Johnson (48) and Pete Johnson (64). Going into the half, the game was tied at 14.

Cincinnati took their first lead in high-flying fashion. Taking advantage of one-on-one coverage, Browning threw it up deep down the left sideline for a 76-yard touchdown to WR Ja’Marr Chase, burning CB Tyson Campbell as he waltzed his way into the end zone. With the extra point, the Bengals went ahead 21-14. It was the team’s longest play of the season.

Playing from behind for the first time all game, Lawrence led another length drive. This time, 84 yards and ending up with a wild catch by rookie WR Parker Washington. A sixth round pick from Penn State catching his first career passes Monday night, his greatest play of his career might be this one, grabbing a tipped pass and landing inbounds before rolling out of the end zone.

The Bengals attempted trickery on the first play of their following possession. For the second time, Cincinnati called a double-pass. The first failed, QB Jake Browning forced to eat Ja’Marr Chase’s throwback for a seven yard loss. The second had even worse results, WR Tyler Boyd trying to throw across the field but right into the arms of Jaguars’ DE Josh Allen, who picked it off and returned it inside the Bengals’ 10. Cue the wacky music.

It took a 4th and goal leap over the goal line by Lawrence to put it in the end zone but he did, Jacksonville going up 28-21 with three minutes left in the third quarter.

Again, Browning wouldn’t go away. After the two sides traded punts, the Bengals used good field position to move downfield. Browning matched Lawrence with a rushing touchdown of his own, bobbling the exchange but surging ahead and scoring.

The Jaguars drove again. But after falling behind the sticks, Lawrence was sacked on third down. His ankle was bent underneath him as he fumbled the ball away, retained by the Jaguars, as Lawrence attempted but was unable to get to his feet. Slamming his helmet down, he had to be helped back to the locker room, hardly able to put any weight on his injured leg. With the chance to at least take the lead, kicker Brandon McManus’ 48-yard try swung to the right, no good, and the score remained tied at 28.

Taking back over at their own 38, Browning showed his wheels with a 21-yard scramble to enter field goal range with four minutes left. But a false start and sack, Browning dealing with pressure has been his biggest problem, set up 3rd and 22 from the Jaguars’ 44. Gaining a couple yards back to set up a field goal, McPherson’s 54-yard attempt stayed inside the right upright and good, giving the Bengals a 31-28 lead with 2:28 left.

Replacing Lawrence, C.J. Beathard attempted to lead a final drive. Attempting just four passes all season coming into this game, he fumbled the ball scrambling up the middle on his first play, appearing to injure himself going to the ground. But he remained in the game, throwing deep on his first attempt on the other side of the two-minute warning. But he was efficient after that, hitting TE Evan Engram, RB Travis Etienne, and WR Parker Washington underneath to quickly move into field goal range. McManus atoned for his miss, connecting from 40 yards out to tie the game at 31 with less than 30 seconds remaining.

The Bengals attempted to get into field goal range but couldn’t, sending the game into overtime. Jacksonville won the coin toss and opened the extra frame with possession. Beathard hit WR Calvin Ridley deep downfield inside the Bengals’ 5-yard line but the play was wiped out by a Jacksonville hold, setting up 3rd and 17. The play went nowhere, forcing a punt. Cincinnati took over at their own 29 with five minutes remaining. Chase made a fantastic juggling catch over the middle for a 17-yard gain, putting the ball near midfield. Plays later and facing 3rd and 10, Browning found Higgins open along the left sideline for the conversion. Mixon barreled ahead on a 3rd and inches to put Cincinnati near the Jags’ 30. McPherson lined up for a 48-yard attempt from the right hash. The kick was good and the Bengals took the game 34-31 in overtime.

Browning finished the game with 354 yards passing. Cincinnati finished with 491 yards of offense while the two sides combined to go 6-for-6 in the red zone.

The Jaguars continue AFC North play next Sunday when they travel to Cleveland to play the Browns. The Bengals will host the Colts in what will be a crucial battle for both sides. Here’s a look at the updated AFC standings.