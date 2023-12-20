Bengals Week 16 Wednesday Injury Report: Ja’Marr Chase Only Non-Participant In Practice

The Cincinnati Bengals released their second injury report ahead of their Week 15 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Bengals are a relatively healthy unit, with just WR Ja’Marr Chase being listed as DNP today.

Chase (shoulder) missed practice for the second day in a row, and NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported that Chase will miss the game due to his injury, deemed an AC joint sprain.

Yesterday, both RB Chase Brown (sternum) and OG Alex Cappa (knee/ankle) were both limited as was DE Cameron Sample (knee). All three were upgraded to full practice today. LB Joe Bachie (oblique), QB Jake Browning (right forearm) and G Jackson Carman (illness) all practiced in full yesterday and that was the case as well today. There was no one added or removed from Cincinnati’s injury report today.

While the Bengals will likely be without Chase, they will have WR Tee Higgins against the Steelers on Saturday. Higgins missed the first matchup between the AFC North rivals in Week 12 and will look to make an impact on Saturday against a Steelers defense down two starting safeties.