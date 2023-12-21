Bengals Week 16 Thursday Injury Report: Ja’Marr Chase Ruled Out

The Cincinnati Bengals released their final injury report ahead of their Week 16 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and WR Ja’Marr Chase, the only player who missed practice in any capacity for the Bengals yesterday, was ruled out with a shoulder injury. Pro Football Network’s Jay Morrison passed along the report on Twitter.

Just Chase on the injury report. pic.twitter.com/YoZKmihZkR — Jay Morrison (@ByJayMorrison) December 21, 2023

Much like yesterday, the other six players listed on the injury report were full participants in practice, which is obviously a good sign for their availability for Sunday. LB Joe Bachie (oblique), OG Jackson Carman (illness), DE Cameron Sample (knee) and QB Jake Browning (right forearm) were full all week. RB Chase Brown (chest) and OG Alex Cappa were limited on Tuesday but have been full go the last two days.

Pittsburgh won’t have S Minkah Fitzpatrick or QB Kenny Pickett Sunday because of injuries while S Damontae Kazee is suspended for the rest of the regular season. Fitzpatrick is dealing with a knee injury suffered in Week 15, while Pickett will miss his third-straight game with an ankle injury.

With Chase out, it’ll be up to WRs Tee Higgins (who missed the Week 12 matchup against Pittsburgh) and Tyler Boyd to step up for Cincinnati in the 4:30 PM/ET game. Boyd gave the Steelers some bulletin board material with comments about Pittsburgh’s locker room yesterday.

For the most part though, Cincinnati is a healthy group heading into a game that Pittsburgh needs to win. The Steelers will have their hands full at Acrisure Stadium on Saturday afternoon.