Bengals Jump Steelers In Standings After Beating Vikings In Wild OT Thriller

Around the AFC North, Saturday wasn’t just an important day for the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Cincinnati Bengals and Minnesota Vikings kicked off today’s triple header. Coming back from being down 14 points, the Bengals took the game into overtime and won it in the fifth period on an Evan McPherson 29-yard field goal, 27-24. With the win, the Bengals move to 8-6 and leap the Steelers for third place in the AFC North. Pittsburgh will remain in the basement if they lose to the Indianapolis Colts. The Vikings fall to 7-7 with the loss.

It was a battle of backups turned starters. Joe Burrow and Kirk Cousins began the year for the Bengals and Vikings. But Burrow was lost with a hand injury, Cousins to an Achilles, forcing both teams to play without their franchise guys. Jake Browning got his fourth start with the Bengals while the Vikings turned to their fourth starting passer of the season, Nick Mullens replacing the benched Josh Dobbs.

Browning took the Bengals on an 11-play drive on the game’s opening possession, ending in a 34-yard field goal from kicker Evan McPherson. The Vikings answered with a touchdown, upping the ante with a 12-play, 75-yard drive ending with RB Ty Chandler, filling in for the inactive and injured Alexander Mattison, scoring from 1-yard out.

The second quarter was forgettable. Punts and two Mullens’ interceptions made up the final 15 minutes of the half. Both of Mullens’ picks came deep into Bengals’ territory, the first intercepted by ex-Steelers CB Mike Hilton and the second by big NT B.J. Hill — thanks to a wacky decision by Mullens — whose presence became all the more valuable after losing D.J. Reader to a potentially serious knee injury. The score remained the same at the half, Minnesota leading 7-3.

The Vikings began the second half as they did the first, putting the ball in the end zone. This time through the air, Mullens hanging in the pocket long enough to find rookie WR Jordan Addison over the middle. He plucked it nearly off the ground and tore upfield into the end zone for a 37-yard score. With the extra point, Minnesota pushed its lead to 14-3.

Browning was picked on the following drive as the Vikings took over with strong field position. The drive got near the Bengals red zone before stalling, kicker Greg Joseph connecting from 39-yards away to extend Minnesota’s lead to 17-3.

Cincinnati finally crossed the goal line on the first play of the fourth quarter, Browning hitting WR Tee Higgins on a nice touch pass towards the left sideline in the end zone, a 13-yard hookup. The game again became a one-possession affair, 17-10. After a Vikings punt, the Bengals moved the ball again. It took a second effort from RB Joe Mixon on 4th and goal but he extended his left arm over the goal line to tie the game at 17 after the extra point.

Minnesota bounced back. After a would-be pick-six by LB Germaine Pratt was waived off by a Bengals offsides penalty, the Vikings got going. Chandler went for 30 while Mullens extended the play and floated a pass again to Addison for a touchdown with four minutes left.

With their season potentially on the line, the Bengals didn’t relent, moving near the red zone. With just over 40 seconds left, Browning was pressured, flushed to his right, and threw up a prayer to the front right pylon in WR Tee Higgins’ vicinity. He came out of the end zone, leapt and grabbed the ball, and then threw his arm over the goal line and into the end zone despite the rest of his body never crossing. But it was clearly a score and the game tied at 24 with 39 seconds left.

The game headed to overtime. The Bengals got the ball first but did nothing with it, punting it away. Minnesota drove into Bengals’ territory, facing 3rd and 4th and short. Twice, Mullens attempted a Tush Push sneak and twice, the Bengals stopped him.

Browning moved the team downfield a final team, finding WR Tyler Boyd on the run for a long completion. A handful of plays later, McPherson hit a short field goal to win the game.

The Steelers and Bengals will square off next Saturday at Acrisure Stadium.