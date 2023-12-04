Bengals CB Cam Taylor-Britt Placed On IR, Will Miss Week Sixteen Game Against Steelers

The Cincinnati Bengals have placed second-year cornerback Cameron Taylor-Britt on the reserve/injured list, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Taylor-Britt missed the game against the Steelers last week with a quad injury and injured his ankle while working back from the quad it. The combination of those two injuries was enough to send him to IR. That puts him out of commission for at least the next four games. The Bengals play tonight on Monday Night Football, which will count as one of those games. Still, this guarantees he will be out against the Steelers again in Week 16.

Without him, the Steelers’ offense was able to put together its first 400-plus yard performance in years. QB Kenny Pickett had one of the best passing days of his career and the Steelers won, 16-10. The Steelers will be hoping for a repeat in Week 16, but it is unclear if Pickett will be available at that time. He is reportedly out for two to four weeks after having tightrope surgery to repair a high ankle sprain suffered in Week 13.

In his second season, Taylor-Britt has started all 10 games he had been healthy for and has 46 combined tackles, 10 passes defensed, four interceptions, one forced fumble, and an interception returned for a touchdown. He has been one of the Bengals’ most effective defenders when healthy, so it’s a big loss for an already banged-up roster.

As a corresponding move, the Bengals are signing AJ McCarron from the practice squad to their 53-man roster. Joe Burrow was placed on IR Nov. 25th, and McCarron was starting to run low on gameday elevations allowed from the practice squad. He was elevated from the practice squad against the Steelers in Week 12. He is the primary backup to Jake Browning, whom the Bengals have been starting in Burrow’s absence.