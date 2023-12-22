Anthony McFarland Jr. Clears Waivers, Free To Sign With Any Team

The Pittsburgh Steelers released RB Anthony McFarland Jr. yesterday to create a roster spot to help shore up some depth issues at other positions. No team claimed McFarland on waivers as he cleared, meaning he is now free to sign with any team. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported the news.

RB Anthony McFarland Jr. cleared waivers, per source. He was released by Steelers on Thursday and is now free to sign with any team. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) December 22, 2023

The Steelers do now have an open spot on their practice squad, as the team signed LB Kyron Johnson off the practice squad today. That means McFarland could circle back to Pittsburgh as familiar depth on the team’s practice squad.

Now in his fourth season in the league, McFarland has never made much of an impact for Pittsburgh. This season, he made the team after a strong training camp and preseason performance and served as the team’s kick returner in their Week One matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. McFarland landed on IR with a knee injury after that game though, and he hasn’t seen a snap since Week 11.

For his career, McFarland has 42 carries for 146 yards, while adding 11 receptions for 87 yards. He does not have a touchdown in his NFL career.

He dealt with injuries during the early portion of his career, as they hampered most of his 2021 season. Over the last three years, he has just nine carries, and with RB Godwin Igwebuike emerging as the team’s starting kick returner, McFarland wasn’t necessary as a fourth running back on the depth chart.

Pittsburgh doesn’t currently have a running back on their practice squad. They do have fullback Jack Colletto, and RB Greg Bell was on the practice squad earlier this season, as was RB Qadree Ollison. It would be a natural fit for Pittsburgh to look to bring McFarland back as a player they know who can help add depth at the position if he was to agree to join the team’s practice squad.