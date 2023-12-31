Angry Runs: Najee Harris Powers Through Seahawks Defense For High-Effort TD

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ running back duo of Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren is having quite the day in the Great Northwest.

After Warren gave the Steelers an early 7-0 lead with an 18-yard touchdown in the first quarter and had an impressive Angry Run submission early in the second quarter, it was Harris’ turn.

Harris powered through a pair of would-be tackles and somehow found a way to stay up, diving for the goal line to cap an impressive 9-yard touchdown on a high-effort play, giving the Steelers a 17-14 lead late in the first half.

Harris has had some hard runs so far in the game, but none were better than his effort on the touchdown, dragging defenders to the goal-line, helping the Steelers respond to Seattle’s go-ahead touchdown with one of their own.

Late in the first half, the Steelers are already at 145 rushing yards on the game. Harris has 74 yards and a score on 13 carries, while Warren has 67 yards and a touchdown on seven carries. The Steelers are averaging 6.0 yards per carry against the Seahawks.