Allen Robinson II Wants To See Everyone ‘Do A Little Bit Extra’ And Lean In On Steelers’ Adversity

The Pittsburgh Steelers are in the midst of a very bad storm right now, on and off the field.

The team has dropped three straight games and all but torpedoed its playoff chances in a tough AFC. Off the field, players are under fire for a lack of effort and tone-deaf comments, while their head coach in Mike Tomlin also finds himself under fire for the lack of success.

The team lacks leadership offensively, but wide receiver Allen Robinson II is trying to be that leader.

On Wednesday during a session with the media, Robinson stated that everybody needs to do a little bit extra and lean in on the adversity to try and turn things around, according to a video on Twitter via the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review’s Chris Adamski.

“I was on the team before and we had [former NBA champion head coach] Doc Rivers kind of talk to us and kind of give us a story. He talked about handling adversity. I think that only thing that you can kind of do as a group is lean in, and that takes everybody,” Robinson said, according to video via Adamski. “The only way that the needle can change is everybody leaning in, everybody trying to do a little bit extra, everybody locking in onto how we all can be better at different aspects of our game.”

Veteran WR Allen Robinson has been on teams that pushed thru losing streaks in the past, his advice on it pic.twitter.com/4y7vZL6NYo — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) December 20, 2023

That lean-in and buy-in is key, especially in hard times. Truth be told, the Steelers seemingly don’t have that lean-in and that buy-in currently.

Obviously, it doesn’t help that the Steelers are decimated by injuries and have a bunch of new faces at key spots. But the buy-in is missing, especially on offense. That starts in the wide receiver room, which Robinson is part of. That includes George Pickens, who had a serious lack of effort on a run play against the Colts and then blamed the media for the criticism and stated he didn’t want to get hurt.

That’s being selfish and not a true team player, period.

That’s where the buy-in and lean-in comments from Robinson come into play.

Things aren’t going well right now — at all — for the Steelers. The offense remains a mess, special teams has had their struggles, and the defense is leaking due to injuries and doesn’t exactly have any answers. Therefore, everyone needs to tighten up as best as they can, lean on each other and focus on doing everything possible they can to be better at their specific jobs.

If not, the Steelers’ season is going to continue to spin out of control. It can’t be corrected right away, but really leaning in and doing a little bit extra daily in an effort to win can help start to turn things around.