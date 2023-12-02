‘All Of The Pieces Are Back On The Chess Board’: Fitzpatrick Excited For Steelers Stars To Play Together

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick hasn’t been on the field with both OLB T.J. Watt and DL Cameron Heyward since the first week of the season when the Steelers played the San Francisco 49ers. Heyward suffered a groin injury in that game, and then in Week Eight, Fitzpatrick suffered a groin injury a week before Heyward’s return against the Tennesee Titans. With Fitzpatrick returning this week, that means that Week 13 against the Arizona Cardinals will be the first time since Week One that Pittsburgh has three of their defensive stars back on the field, playing together at the same time. Fitzpatrick expressed excitement about being on the field alongside Heyward and Watt again on Sunday.

“It’s exciting,” Fitzpatrick said via Steelers.com. “All of the pieces are back on the chess board, so we’re all A players, so we should be playing at an A level.”

Watt and Fitzpatrick have seen the field together a lot this season, but adding Heyward to the mix means that Pittsburgh will have all their defensive firepower. Given that Heyward got injured early in the game against San Francisco, it’s something that Pittsburgh hasn’t really had for a full game this season. The Steelers’ defense has still stepped up and played well this season, but having Heyward, Watt, and Fitzpatrick all on the field in addition to OLB Alex Highsmith and Pittsburgh’s other defensive pieces is going to be a nice boost for the Steelers’ defense.

Fitzpatrick has yet to record an interception this season, but he’s been super versatile and moved all over the field from his safety position. He’s also been a good tackler, something that the Steelers would prefer he does less of by preventing runs to the second and third level. But when the ball carrier does get there, Fitzpatrick is around to take him down.

So far this year, he has 54 total tackles and two passes defensed. If Heyward and Watt can bring the pass rush, Fitzpatrick can capitalize on a poorly thrown ball and maybe nab that elusive first interception this season. But the most important thing is that he’s healthy and doing whatever is necessary to help the Steelers win, even if that doesn’t involve making plays on the ball. He’s a leader on the field and a smart player, and the Steelers are better off with him out there. It’s going to be fun to watch him take the field again on Sunday.