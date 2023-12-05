5 Positive Takeaways From The Steelers’ Season Thus Far

The last couple of weeks have been full doom, despair, and agony as our own Dave Bryan will say on the Terrible Podcast, quoting a song after the Steelers lose a game in miserable fashion. The Steelers have dropped two-straight games to 2-10 teams that were virtually eliminated from playoff contention going into the matchup, looking outmatched on both sides of the football as a team that has a legit chance of making it into the postseason.

The back-to-back losses as well as the nature of those losses with how the offense looks at this moment has plenty of Steelers fans struggling to have a positive outlook on this team and the rest of the season at-hand. These negative vibes can weigh a person down (try having to write about it on a weekly basis). Therefore, it’s only fair to inject some positivity back into the equation as we highlight five takeaways from the Steelers’ season thus far that fans can enjoy having stuck with this team through both the high and low moments of the season.

1. Joey Porter Jr. Looks Like This Team’s CB1 Of The Future

Pittsburgh managed to nab Penn State CB Joey Porter Jr. at the top of the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft, trading away WR Chase Claypool for the right to select Porter. The move proved to be likely the best one in GM Omar Khan’s short tenure as this team’s general manager as Porter has quickly become Pittsburgh’s top cornerback in his rookie season. He has started to shadow opposing WR1s and has allowed just 17 receptions on 40 targets for 253 yards and a touchdown, allowing a completion percentage of just 42.5% according to Pro Football Focus.

He’s made key plays in crunch time this season, getting a key pass breakup late against the Cleveland Browns in Week Two as well as a pivotal interception against the Baltimore Ravens in Week Five to keep Pittsburgh in the game. The Steelers may need to find a quality running mate across Porter in the secondary, but they appear set with their CB1 of the future going forward.

First career INT for Joey Porter Jr. 👏 (via @steelers)pic.twitter.com/WOPDIqYFdj — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) October 8, 2023

2. Broderick Jones Looks Like A Foundational Piece On The Offensive Line

Pittsburgh’s first pick of that draft also appears to have hit his stride n his first season as OT Broderick Jones has cemented himself in the starting lineup. He’s started games at both tackles spots this season, filling in for LT Dan Moore Jr. when he got injured against the Houston Texans and has started every game at right tackle after Chukwuma Okorafor got benched following the Jacksonville Jaguars game.

Jones has had his struggles in his rookie season adjust to the speed and the caliber of play at the NFL level, but he’s also flashed as a run blocker and pass protector, showing high-level technique in executing snatch trap blocks as well as showcasing his athleticism out on the move as a run blocker. Regardless of if Pittsburgh keep Jones at right tackle or moves him back to the left side, he has shown the traits and has produced on tape to suggest that he will be a foundational piece of this offensive line.

3. The Steelers Have A Gem In UDFA Jaylen Warren

Last season, former UDFA RB Jaylen Warren burst onto the scene as a quality complementary back to starter Najee Harris, serving as the team’s third down back and as a good change-of-pace runner. This season, Warren has made his case to be the better overall runner in the backfield, breaking out to the tune of 612 rushing yards and three touchdowns along with 42 receptions for 272 receiving yards. The second-year back is almost a shoo-in to surpass 1,000 total scrimmage yards this season (884) while averaging 5.6 yards per carry which leads the NFL.

He adds a dynamic element to pittsburgh’s rushing attack, having more juice to rip off long runs as well as the strength and density to bounce off would-be tacklers. The Steelers found a gem in Warren who many didn’t expect to make the roster over fellow UDFA RB Mateo Durant who is currently playing in the XFL, becoming a pleasant surprise for the team who has established quite the tandem in the backfield between he and Harris.

4. Keeanu Benton Appears To Be Pittsburgh’s Next Great Defensive Lineman

Pittsburgh’s 2023 draft class was stacked with promising young rookies, and DL Keeanu Benton is no exception. The former Wisconsin Badger has flashed as a disruptive force upfront on the defensive line, routinely working off blocks to make plays against the run as well as create pressure on the quarterback as a pass rusher. He was slowly worked into the lineup to start the season, but has become an integral part of Pittsburgh’s defensive front, often taking on double teams to allow linebackers to flow to the football while defeating single blocks himself to create disruption in the backfield. Benton may only have one sack on the season, but his impact has far surpassed what he’s done on the stat sheet, and his tape suggests that more sacks and splash plays will be coming from Pittsburgh’s promising young defensive lineman.

5. We Know Our Skill Position Players Can Take Over Games

This last takeaway if both meant to reflect on what we’ve seen so far this season from Pittsburgh’s offense as well as provide optimism of what they can do in the future. We’ll often here from the national media about how Pittsburgh’s offense is terrible and how they need to have a complete makeover of the unit to see positive change. While the results have not been there from this unit, the players in their respective roles have shown that they can be quite effective when given the opportunity.

WR George Pickens was well on his way to a breakout campaign in 2023, posting three-100-yard games in his first six games of the season, going off for big performances against the Browns, Ravens, and Rams. WR Diontae Johnson came back from his hamstring injury against the Rams and proved to be a quality No. 2 WR to Pickens, being that target magnet that could generate separation and move the chains in the passing game. TE Pat Freiermuth came back with a vengeance himself after being on IR with a hamstring injury, going off for 120 yards on nine catches against the Cincinnati Bengals. WR Calvin Austin III has also shown what he can do as a deep threat as well as WR Allen Robinson II acting as that sure-handed WR3.

The offense hasn’t been what Pittsburgh needs it to be this season, but that doesn’t mean that the skill position players aren’t capable of doing it. They’ve shown they can get the job done and be a formidable group in the passing game, just needing the opportunities via the scheme as well as the quarterback to unlock their potential.