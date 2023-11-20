‘You All Seen The Game’: Diontae Johnson Doesn’t Discuss Sideline Disagreement With Mike Tomlin

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ offense is quite frustrating 10 games into the season, especially the passing game.

That’s led to some moments of frustration from second-year receiver George Pickens.

Now it’s Diontae Johnson’s turn.

Johnson was seen on the sideline in a “verbal disagreement” with head coach Mike Tomlin in the third quarter and was largely frustrated throughout the game. Johnson had just two catches for 16 yards in the 13-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns, though he was targeted eight times.

On Monday, Johnson wouldn’t get into the reasoning behind the verbal disagreement with Tomlin on the sideline, stating rather plainly to reporters that “you all seen the game” in regard to what was behind the disagreement and overall discussion.

“I shouldn’t have to say anything about that,” Johnson said to reporters, according to a tweet via the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review’s Joe Rutter.

Diontae Johnson just met with the media for about 3 mins Monday. Would not discuss the incident with Mike Tomlin on sideline after third quarter when they were verbally disagreeing. “You all seen the game. I shouldn’t have to say anything about that.” — Joe Rutter (@tribjoerutter) November 20, 2023

The game was certainly seen, and it showed another awful offensive performance, especially through the air. Second-year quarterback Kenny Pickett threw for just 106 yards in the loss, failing to get much of anything going in the passing game. The Browns disguised things well pre- and post-snap, played more zone coverage than expected, and really confused the young quarterback.

There were also miscommunications in the game with Johnson that undoubtedly led to some frustrations. Johnson has done a good job of controlling his emotions throughout games this season, but Sunday was a different story, leading to that public disagreement with Tomlin.

It shouldn’t linger moving forward.

As far as the miscommunication issues though, the Steelers have to get that cleaned up, and in a hurry between quarterback and receiver. For Johnson, that starts in practice. He’s not placing blame one way or the other.

“Gotta make it right at practice. So that’s where it starts,” Johnson said regarding the miscommunications with Pickett, according to video via 93.7 The Fan on Twitter. “Stuff like that happens. I can’t fault him for that, you know? He’s not perfect. So I can’t sit here and blame him, I’m not point fingers at nobody.

“I was frustrated. But you can’t, like I say, you can’t just sit there and blame him. It’s a part of the game.”

#Steelers Diontae Johnson on fixing communication issues pic.twitter.com/tJxN0QwgLo — 93.7 The Fan (@937theFan) November 20, 2023

Communication issues are part of the game, though it feels that they are happening more often with the Steelers than other teams in general — on both sides of the football. At this point in the season, there shouldn’t be those miscommunications and guys not on the same page offensively based on what they’re seeing and what defenses are doing to defend them.

If this was early in the season or early in the pairing, it would be understandable. But these guys have been together for a good amount of time now.

The communication issues can’t keep happening, not like this. Get it ironed out, get on the same page, and start making plays when they’re there.

That’s the only way the frustrations will go away, for all parties involved.