Why Running WR Diontae Johnson Out Of Pittsburgh After The Season Doesn’t Make Sense

Coming out of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Week 12 road win against the Cincinnati Bengals, I see a lot of fans of the team suggesting that WR Diontae Johnson should be run out of town next offseason, if at all possible. Obviously, those feelings were exacerbated this past Sunday by Johnson’s lack of effort after a first-half red zone fumble by RB Jaylen Warren. With that seeming to be a growing fan base sentiment concerning Johnson heading into Week 13, I thought I would address the economics and other key things related to Johnson possibly being jettisoned in some form or fashion after the 2023 season by the Steelers.

First, let it be known that Johnson is scheduled to earn a non-guaranteed base salary of $7 million in 2024, the final year of his contract. On top of that, the former third-round draft pick out of Toledo is scheduled to earn a $3 million roster bonus in 2024 and specifically, that is due on March 20, not long after the start of the new league year and obviously way before the annual NFL draft takes place.

That $3 million roster bonus being due in March is one of the main reasons why Johnson isn’t likely going anywhere during the offseason. Why? Well, the Steelers would essentially need to cut or trade the wide receiver prior to March 20, or they will be on the hook for that $3 million in cash and cap.

While I hate to speak in absolutes, and while nothing says a trade of Johnson can’t happen prior to March 20, I would be really surprised if that happened. Additionally, what would any team be willing to give up for Johnson and his one-year, $10 million contract? Sure, stranger things have happened before when it comes to this kind of scenario, but I will be surprised if that happened when it comes to Johnson.

On top of everything else, cutting or trading Johnson prior to March 20 would result in the Steelers eating a $5,833,334 dead money charge in 2024. All told, the Steelers would save $10 million in cash and salary cap space by cutting or trading Johnson by March 20. After March 20, they would save just $7 million.

Let’s assume the Steelers did somehow come to a decision by March 20 to cut or trade Johnson. Where would that leave them with their wide receiver group? Quite honestly, Allen Robinson II isn’t likely to stay around after the 2023 season unless he agrees to a major pay cut. Even that might not be enough to save him. Assuming Robinson is ultimately jettisoned next offseason, a move that would free up $10 million in cash and cap prior to roster displacement, that would then leave the Steelers with just two young wide receivers in George Pickens and Calvin Austin III. That’s it.

Sure, the Steelers can address the wide receiver position at some point during the 2024 draft, but quite honestly, they already are likely to do that even if nothing is done with Johnson during the offseason. Parting ways with Johnson could result in the team having to double-dip at the wide receiver position during the 2024 NFL Draft.

What about a free agency wide receiver addition? Sure, that’s possible but not a high-profile type. When was the last time the Steelers spent a lot of money on an unrestricted free agent wide receiver? That sort of thing just doesn’t happen when it comes to the Steelers. Their free agent wide receiver adds are usually more in the form of a player like Robinson, whom they actually traded for last offseason after getting the Los Angeles Rams to eat some of his salary.

Look, I understand the frustration the fan base has with Johnson right now. Yes, he drops passes at times. Yes, he runs backwards after catches at times. Yes, at times his body language on the field isn’t always great. Yes, he seems to get into too many locker room disagreements after games at times. All of that noted, he is the best route runner and separator that the Steelers have right now. Jettisoning him after the 2023 season would leave a huge hole at the X position, the position he predominately plays.

In closing, I am not in agreement with the growing group of fans who think Johnson should be jettisoned after the 2023 season. While he is far from perfect, I don’t think the Steelers have as big of an issue with all of his combined negatives as most of the fans do. As for the economics and other finer details related to running Johnson out of Pittsburgh after the 2023 season, it really doesn’t make sense to do that.

Does Johnson frustrate me at times? Sure. Even so, he would need to start frustrating me a whole hell of a lot more before I would change my tune about thinking the Steelers would seriously considering parting ways with him after the 2023 season. I just don’t think such a thing is going to happen. Nor do I think it should as I sit here today.