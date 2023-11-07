‘There’s No Doubt It’s The Best Division’: John Harbaugh Says AFC North Is In A Class Of Its Own

When every single team from your division has a winning record and is currently projected to make the playoffs, you know that your grouping of teams is doing something right.

That’s the case for the AFC North. The Steelers, Ravens, Bengals, and Browns are all above .500 with the Ravens sitting at 7-2 while the rest of the division teams boast a 5-3 record. This currently puts Baltimore in first place in the North while the other three teams currently hold all three AFC Wild-Card spots, with the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets on the outside looking in.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh mentioned the dominance of the AFC North as they prepare to take on the Browns next Sunday, stating that the AFC North is in a class above the rest.

“This is a great division,” Harbaugh said according to Kevin Patra of NFL.com. “There’s no doubt it’s the best division, it’s proven.”

It’s surprising to think that the Steelers beat a Ravens team that has been on an absolute tear since the two faced off in Week Five, thumping the Lions and Seahawks while beating the Titans and Cardinals as well. They currently sit with plus-115-point differential, the best in the NFL by a wide margin. QB Lamar Jackson and the offense have been humming since looking flat in Pittsburgh, being complemented by an attacking defense that ranks first in the league in total points allowed and second in yards allowed.

A big reason why the Ravens and Gus Edwards are scoring so many rushing touchdowns? Fullback Patrick Ricard is (once again) hammering people. pic.twitter.com/pRnq2S9Bxq — Ryan Mink (@ryanmink) November 7, 2023

The Bengals have reeled off four-straight wins after starting the season 1-3, getting into a groove as QB Joe Burrow continues to get healthier from a calf injury suffered back in training camp. Much like the Steelers, the Bengals’ offense hasn’t been exactly pretty with the team currently owning the league’s worst rushing attack. But Burrow and the passing game have kept Cincinnati afloat along with a defense that ranks in the top 12 in points allowed and is first in the league in interceptions.

The Browns have overcome injury woes with QB Deshaun Watson dealing with a shoulder injury as well as losing RB Nick Chubb for the season to be currently two games above .500 as well. Their defense is one of the best in football, ranking third in points allowed and first in total yards allowed. The passing attack hasn’t been great with Watson providing shaky play and Dorian Thompson-Robinson and P.J. Walker underwhelming, but the rushing attack has been alive and well, even after Chubb’s injury as Cleveland ranks third in the league in rushing.

Myles Garrett BEAST MODE activated 😤 📺 Colts vs. Browns on NFL Game Pass on DAZN pic.twitter.com/ZFP2oi1TQA — NFL on DAZN (@NFLonDAZN) October 22, 2023

Pittsburgh sits at a 5-3 record as well despite having a minus-30 point differential and the 29th-ranked offense in total yards as well as the 25th defense in yardage allowed. The Steelers haven’t been winning pretty, but they have been finding ways to win regardless as they currently sit 2-0 in the AFC North with wins against the Ravens and Browns. The rest of their division matchups won’t be easy down the stretch as every team seems to be hitting its stride. The Steelers must continue to work out the kinks in their offense and get some key guys back healthy as they gear up for the final push for the division, which at the midway point looks to be up for grabs.