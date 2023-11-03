‘We Need To Talk More:’ T.J. Watt Wants Steelers Defense To Improve Communication

Though Pittsburgh’s defense ultimately got the game-ending stop, LB Kwon Alexander picking off Tennessee Titans QB Will Levis on the goal line with seconds to play, the Steelers had their issues throughout the game. Though it ended in victory, the theme of their 20-16 win was “Steelers beating Steelers.” Way too many penalties and defensively, too many communication issues and coverage busts. Not having FS Minkah Fitzpatrick and losing LB Cole Holcomb in this game did the team no favors.

Speaking to reporters following the win, T.J. Watt acknowledged the collective need to improve in a critical area going forward.

“Have better communication,” he said in his postgame presser via the team website about how to clean up defensive issues. “It’s that simple. We just need to talk more, especially when a guy like Minkah goes down. Obviously a guy that does a lot of talking. Anytime a guy like Cole goes down, a guy that does a lot of the talking in the middle, we need to emphasize communication.”

In the first half, Pittsburgh allowed Titans receivers to run all over the secondary and the Steelers struggled to squeeze throws in zone coverage. On at least one instance, there was a clear blown coverage when rookie Darius Rush, in his first game playing as a Steeler (he dressed last week but logged zero snaps), passed off a receiver to no one, leading to a big play. Too many times the Titans converted on third and long, even if they finished the game just 4-of-15 on possession downs.

Communication issues date back to last week’s loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. After losing Fitzpatrick in the first quarter to a hamstring injury, miscommunication between rookie CB Joey Porter Jr. and S Damontae Kazee led to a 56-yard touchdown catch by RB Travis Etienne. Those problems were only compounded after LB Cole Holcomb suffered what looks to be a very serious knee injury in the first half of Thursday night’s game. Fitzpatrick and Holcomb were the team’s main hubs of communication, all-situation players in the middle of the field, and they entered the game as the Steelers’ top two tacklers.

Now, Holcomb could be done for the season and Fitzpatrick could miss more games, though the three-time Pro Bowler avoiding injured reserve today was a promising sign. The Steelers are getting up to speed with new faces like Rush while others are seeing their roles expand, like Keanu Neal and Porter. The good news is, as has been the theme of the season, the Steelers find ways to learn lessons and grow while winning. All five of their victories this season have been by seven points or less. It’s not pretty. But it’s Pittsburgh. They get it done. In order to keep doing it, they’ll need to get their communication issues solved.