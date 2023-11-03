Injury Roundup: Mike Tomlin Confirms LB Cole Holcomb Has ‘Serious Knee Injury’

Despite the Pittsburgh Steelers’ thrilling 20-16 win over the Tennessee Titans Thursday night, the team suffered one key and serious injury. Speaking to reporters in his postgame press conference, head coach Mike Tomlin said LB Cole Holcomb suffered a severe knee injury. He also noted NT Montravius Adams suffered an ankle injury.

“Cole Holcomb has a serious knee injury,” he said via the team website. “Our thoughts and prayers are with him.”

The news comes as little surprise. Holcomb appeared to suffer a gruesome knee injury in the first half when S Keanu Neal collided with him as Holcomb made a tackle over the middle on Titans WR DeAndre Hopkins. Holcomb immediately grabbed his left knee and was carted off the field. Announcer Al Michaels said it was an injury so severe that a replay shouldn’t be shown, though the Amazon broadcast did have one replay right after the injury occurred. Holcomb was quickly ruled out by the team.

Coming into the game, Holcomb had started all seven games for the Steelers, recording 52 tackles with two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. He had been part of a three-man rotation at inside linebacker but had led the way in snaps, playing 85% of the time. Kwon Alexander and Elandon Roberts were the team’s starting inside linebackers the rest of the game and presumably, moving forward.

Holcomb signed a three-year deal coming over from the Washington Commanders this offseason.

Adams was injured early in the game and did not return. Keeanu Benton replaced him and played well in his absence.

Pittsburgh will take on Green Bay a week from Sunday in Week 10.