‘We Love ‘Tae:’ Kenny Pickett And Steelers Offense Moving Forward, Focused On Sunday’s Game

At this point, there’s nothing else that can or needs to be said about WR Diontae Johnson’s effort in Sunday’s win over the Cincinnati Bengals. He addressed it, he owned it, and it’s time to turn the page. That’s QB Kenny Pickett’s mentality, a commendable one as the team focuses on the Arizona Cardinals this weekend.

“Talked to the team today,” Pickett said via 93.7 The Fan. “He addressed it. We moved on. We love ‘Tae. We know he’s going to play hard. It’s all good.”

We love Diontae Johnson#Steelers Kenny Pickett pic.twitter.com/mt0Dp4IWAo — 93.7 The Fan (@937theFan) November 29, 2023

Sports have a habit of churning out the same headline for several days. And obviously, we’re writing about it, too. But hearing Pickett’s perspective, the starting quarterback of the Steelers, is important. We’re no longer dwelling on the criticism that’s come Johnson’s way. The focus is on not repeating the same mistakes and moving forward.

The good news for Johnson is that he bounced back in the second half of Sunday’s win. His overall numbers weren’t gaudy, but he had key catches, one for 39 yards down the right sideline to convert on third down followed by a 12-yard gain over the middle on 3rd and 9, a great snag on a pass slightly outside his frame. Our Ross McCorkle dubbed it Sunday’s “turning point,” the reception leading to another Chris Boswell field goal.

Johnson finished the game with four receptions for 50 yards. While his play can be uneven and certainly frustrating, his talent is also undeniable. A top route runner with the ability to make unbelievable receptions — his OT snag against the Bengals last year never got the credit it deserved — he’s made big plays for the Steelers throughout his career.

Pittsburgh will lean on that this weekend against Arizona. The Cardinals’ defense has allowed 21 passing touchdowns, a bottom-four number this season, and gave up 38 points to the Los Angeles Rams last weekend. The ingredients are there for Johnson to have a redemption type of game. And he has the support of his teammates, including his quarterback, the rest of the way.