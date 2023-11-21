Watch: The Steelers Offense Was Messy Against The Browns

Bringing you guys another video today. It’s no surprise to say the Pittsburgh Steelers offense was bad against the Cleveland Browns. But it wasn’t just simple execution issues. Missed blocks, poor decisions, bad throws. The Steelers were just, in a word, messy, with simple and foundational miscues. Failed screens, miscommunication between quarterback/wide receiver, and missing open receivers.

We go through all those aspects in today’s video. As always, let me know your thoughts in the comments below. And thanks for watching.

Attention: We know some users have had issues with their video skipping to another one about 30 seconds in. Roughly 25 seconds in, you will see a prompt on the screen that gives you the choice to “next” or “stay,” click the “stay” button to continue watching the current video. That will avoid being bumped to another video.

**If you are having a hard time seeing the video, please check your adblock extension to allow Steelers Depot, or consider buying our ad-free version.