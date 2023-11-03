Watch: Kwon Alexander Seals Win Over Titans With Late Interception

Bend, don’t break.

That’s what the Pittsburgh Steelers’ defense did late on Thursday night against the Tennessee Titans. Led by rookie quarterback Will Levis, the Titans drove down the field and got onto the fringe of the red zone, but veteran linebacker Kwon Alexander called game with seven seconds left.

Alexander skied for the game-sealing interception on a 3rd and 5 from the Titans’ 19-yard line, taking away an end zone shot from Levis intended for tight end Josh Whyle, sealing the 20-16 win for the Steelers, using the record to 5-3 on the year.

Just a few plays earlier rookie cornerback Darius Rush nearly sealed the game with an interception, driving on a route over the middle of the field, but having the ball go through his hands, giving the Titans late life.

Alexander was there to save the day though, leaping high and snaring the football to seal the win, giving him his ninth career interception.

Earlier in the game the Steelers lost starting linebacker Cole Holcomb to a potentially serious knee injury in the first half, leading to Alexander playing more snaps in the second half. He was in the right place on the final Titans’ offensive play of the game, making a tremendous catch, high-pointing the football to give the Steelers the win.