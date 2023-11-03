Watch: Diontae Johnson Snaps TD-Less Stretch To Give Steelers Late Lead Over Titans

The streak is snapped!

For the first time since the 2021 Wild Card-round loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson is back in the end zone.

Johnson hauled in a 3-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Kenny Pickett late in the fourth quarter, capping an impressive drive from the offense to take a 20-16 lead over the Titans. The last time Johnson hauled in a touchdown, Ben Roethlisberger was under center for the Steelers and hit him on a 13-yard strike in the fourth quarter of a 42-21 loss.

Prior to his 3-yard touchdown, Johnson hauled in a 32-yard pass from Pickett down the right sideline, beating a Tennessee cornerback downfield for the explosive play.

The touchdown against the Titans snapped a long streak without a touchdown for Johnson, ending a rather frustrating stretch overall. Johnson is having a great night against the Titans, hauling in seven passes for 90 yards and the all-important touchdown.

Johnson should have had the streak snapped earlier in the season, but Pickett missed him on a walk-in touchdown in Week One against the San Francisco 49ers, and then missed him last Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Better late than never, though.