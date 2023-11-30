Watch: Clear Communication Critical For Steelers’ Defense

Bringing you guys another video today. Haven’t made one talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers’ defense in a little bit and wanted to focus on that today. With the injuries Pittsburgh has suffered to key communicators (LBs Cole Holcomb and Kwon Alexander in addition to FS Minkah Fitzpatrick), the Steelers have relied on new and young players to see serious snaps. Names like LB Mykal Walker, CB Darius Rush, and SS Trenton Thompson.

It’s caused this team to have to overcommunicate to make sure the entire group is on the same page. We look at some examples of how that translates pre-snap against the Cincinnati Bengals because if you’re not ready before the ball is hiked, nothing else really matters.

