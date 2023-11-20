Watch: Browns Player Wipes Self With Terrible Towel

Like the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week Eight, the Cleveland Browns are relishing in their win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. And they’re using The Terrible Towel in ways that will be sure to anger Steelers fans.

As captured by Browns reporter Camryn Justice after the game, CB Mike Ford threw a Terrible Towel to the ground in front of a Steelers fan before running off and wiping his butt with it as he jogged off the field.

Take a look.

After their win, #Browns CB Mike Ford threw a Terrible Towel to the ground and gifted a Steelers fan in the crowd with a Browns towel. He then had other uses for the yellow rag. pic.twitter.com/IUETLYrKC0 — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) November 20, 2023

Ford becomes the latest in a long line of players to mock The Terrible Towel. Celebrating their Week Eight win over the Steelers, Jaguars players twirled Terrible Towels they took from the stands after picking off backup QB Mitch Trubisky. They had a temporary “curse” put on their offense, falling flat in a blowout loss to the San Francisco 49ers after their bye, though they bounced back today with a convincing win over the Tennessee Titans.

Ford is largely a reserve and special teamer for Cleveland, entering today’s game with just 51 defensive snaps and most of his work coming on special teams. He finished Sunday with just one tackle.

In past years, the likes of T.J. Houshmandzadeh and LenDale White have desecrated the Terrible Towel and bring on its “curse” afterwards. It remains to be seen if the same fate will happen to Ford and his Browns, now 7-3 and sitting in second place in the AFC North after today’s 13-10 win. Pittsburgh won’t have a chance to enact revenge in the regular season, finishing up its season split with Cleveland today. The only chance the two could meet again would be in the playoffs, though it would take a lot for that to happen.

The Steelers will look to channel their frustration from the loss and apply it to their next AFC North opponent when they travel to Cincinnati and play the Bengals next weekend.