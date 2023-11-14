Watch: Broderick Jones Has Bright Future For Steelers

Bringing you guys a video today. Breaking down Pittsburgh Steelers rookie OT Broderick Jones in his second start at right tackle. Overall, a positive performance, and this video highlights the athleticism, hand usage, and lateral mobility in pass sets that helped the Steelers beat the Green Bay Packers.

